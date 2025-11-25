Anavex Life Sciences Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Results And Provides Business Update

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

“There are currently an estimated 7.2 million people living with Alzheimer's disease in the U.S. and 7 million in Europe, respectively. We continue to be focused on orally, targeted upstream medicines, particularly in the context of early Alzheimer's disease,” said Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and CEO of Anavex.“Our clinical pipeline positions Anavex to address critical unmet needs in neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders with convenient and scalable therapeutic options. Oral blarcamesine demonstrated continued clinically meaningful benefit in early-stage Alzheimer's patients-further validating its therapeutic potential. Following the recent announcement the Company intends to request a re-examination of the CHMP opinion upon its formal adoption, representing our commitment to bring this innovative medicine to patients in need of new treatment options.”

Expected Development Milestones:

Regulatory and clinical trial update for blarcamesine in early Alzheimer's disease

Regulatory and clinical trial update for blarcamesine in Parkinson's disease

Regulatory and clinical trial update for blarcamesine in Rett syndrome

Fragile X development update: Design of Phase 2/3 clinical trial

Advancing ANAVEX®3-71 towards pivotal clinical studies for the treatment of schizophrenia related disorders

Expanding collaborative initiatives and strategic partnership activities



New scientific findings to be presented at upcoming conferences or publications:



The direct relationship between cognitive function and reduced brain region atrophy with blarcamesine



Oral blarcamesine for early symptomatic Alzheimer's: Robust effect size through Precision Medicine – analysis of the ANAVEX2-73-AD-004 randomized trial



Newly identified Precision Medicine gene, COL24A1, with >70% prevalence establishes effective treatment of early Alzheimer's disease with blarcamesine Continued long-term benefit from oral blarcamesine compared to delayed-start analysis and decline compared to natural history studies



Recent Corporate Developments:

On August 20, 2025, Anavex announced a peer-reviewed publication in the journal Neuroscience Letters, titled“Prevention of memory impairment and hippocampal injury with blarcamesine in an Alzheimer's disease model.” This study shows that pre-treatment with blarcamesine prevented Amyloid beta-induced memory impairment and brain oxidative injury suggesting that the blarcamesine is an attractive candidate for Alzheimer's disease pharmacological prevention.

On August 26, 2025, Anavex announced a peer-reviewed publication in the journal iScience, ascertaining the precise autophagy mechanism of sigmar-1 receptor (S1R/SIGMAR1) through blarcamesine activation, titled“Conserved LIR-specific interaction of Sigma-1 receptor and GABARAP.”

On September 30, 2025, Anavex announced a publication“Oral Blarcamesine Phase IIb/III Trial Confirms Identified Precision Medicine Patient Population – Significant Broad Clinical and Quality of Life Improvements for Early Alzheimer's Disease Patients” to be available online as a preprint at medRxiv, and in submission to a peer-reviewed medical journal.

On September 9, 2025, Anavex announced the latest findings for blarcamesine, an oral small molecule for the potential treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. On all standard scales for measuring Alzheimer's disease and cognitive decline, after 48 weeks, the defined Precision Medicine population ABCLEAR31 consisting of early Alzheimer's disease patients with confirmed and progressed pathology taking 30 mg once-daily oral blarcamesine demonstrated barely detectable decline. This was comparable to minimally perceptible decline in prodromal (pre-dementia) aging adults.

On October 2, 2025, Anavex announced positive topline results from its placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical study evaluating ANAVEX®3-71 for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults on stable antipsychotic medication (ANAVEX3-71-SZ-001, NCT06245213 ). The study successfully achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating that ANAVEX®3-71 was safe and well-tolerated. The safety profile was consistent with previous studies of ANAVEX®3-71 in healthy volunteers, with no serious treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) and no severe TEAEs reported in either Part A or Part B of the study. In addition to meeting the primary safety endpoint, secondary and exploratory analyses revealed encouraging trends in several outcome measures. The study demonstrated positive trends in objective electroencephalography (EEG) and event-related potential (ERP) biomarkers of schizophrenia.

On October 29, 2025, Anavex announced new findings for blarcamesine, an oral small molecule for the potential treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. New data demonstrate continued long-term benefit from oral blarcamesine compared to decline observed in the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI)2 control group.

On November 14, 2025, Anavex announced that it was informed by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of a negative trend vote on the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for blarcamesine following its CHMP oral explanation. The Company intends to request a re-examination of the CHMP opinion upon its formal adoption, based on feedback and continued guidance from the CHMP, EMA and the Alzheimer's disease community.

On November 19, 2025, Anavex announced that it will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA with presentation scheduled 4:30 PM – 5:10 PM (Pacific Time).



Financial Highlights:

Cash and cash equivalents of $102.6 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $132.2 million at September 30, 2024. As of today, with a current cash balance of over $120 million, the Company anticipates at its current cash utilization rate, an approximate cash runway of more than 3 years.

Research and development expenses for the quarter of $7.3 million compared to $11.6 million for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter of $3.5 million compared to $2.7 million for the comparable quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net loss for the quarter of $9.8 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.6 million, or $0.14 per share for the comparable fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.



About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

