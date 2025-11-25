403
Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust Brings Morning Nutrition to Ladakh’s Youngest Citizens in High-Altitude Breakthrough
Ladakh, November 25, 2025: In a significant move toward combatting hidden hunger in a tough to serve area of India, the Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust today, launched its flagship Morning Nutrition Programme in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Programme, launched in a ceremony with senior government officials, parents and local stakeholders will initially reach 1,000 children in 118 Anganwadi centres.
Under the program, children aged 3–6 years will receive a serving of SaiSure Malt Multi-Nutrient Health Mix with milk powder daily for six days of the week. Each daily serving will consist of 5 grams of SaiSure and 10 grams of milk powder containing a scientifically developed supplement with essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins. SaiSure is a supplement intended to fill significant nutritional gaps, support physical growth potential, improve immune function, enhance cognitive development, and improve focus and academic performance.
The launch event was graced by Ms. Kunzes Angmo, Director of Women & Child Development (WCD), Ladakh; Mr. Zardar, District Programme Officer; Ms. Tsering Youtol, Child Development Project Officer; Anganwadi supervisors and workers; and enthusiastic parents. Representing the Trust were Mr. Santosh Allath, National Manager – Government Alliances & Operations, and Mr. Chandan Kumar, Manager – Operations.
“Ladakh’s children face unique nutritional challenges due to its extreme climate and geography,” stated Mr. Anand Kumar Kadali, CEO of Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust. “By providing SaiSure nutrition every morning, we are not just filling empty stomachs but empowering young minds to dream and achieve. This partnership with the Government of Ladakh is a heartfelt step toward ensuring no child in this beautiful region starts the day hungry.”
Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Kunzes Angmo applauded the Trust’s countrywide efforts and expressed optimism that the intervention would help to begin to see improvements in child health and attention in the classroom in Ladakh's high-altitude context, where nutritional issues are severe. Officials from the Women & Child Development Department expressed gratitude to Annapoorna Trust for the partnership and showed interest in expanding the coverage to more Anganwadi centres across the region.
Since its establishment, Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust has been delivering morning nutrition to school and Anganwadi children in schools across India; now active in 25 states and 4 Union Territories, and currently serving close to 10 million children per day. The Trust's programmes are carried out in close collaboration with state governments and local administrations, to complement existing public health and education systems.
The introduction of services in Ladakh takes the Trust another step closer to fulfilling its vision of eradicating classroom hunger and nutritional deficits one child at a time. This program addresses nutritional deficiencies immediately, at the beginning of the day, while also encouraging a healthier and more focused generation to come.
