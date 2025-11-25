403
rivexa by mjunction introduces New Cross-border Trade Payment Solution for Indian Exporters
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 25th November, 2025: rivexa by mjunction Services Limited has introduced a seamless cross-border trade payment solution to streamline global financial frameworks for Indian exporters registered on the platform, leveraging the regulatory ecosystem shaped by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). The solution is designed to reduce settlement delays, enhance traceability, and simplify compliance as part of rivexa’s broader effort to support exporters engaged in cross-border trade.
The announcement was made during its flagship outreach event‘ ‘rivOlution 2025: Demystifying the World of Export and Fin’nce’, here last week. The event was organised in collaboration with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), RXIL Global IFSC Limited (RXIL Global), and Glomopay Private Limited, and attended by senior officials of all three partners along with rivexa's exporter community.
Speaking about the initiative, Vinaya Varma, Managing Director of mjunction Services Limited,“said “This initiative reflects our continued effort to simplify the export journey for Indian manufacturers. By working within the IFSCA framework and strengthening rivexa’s payment infrastructure, we aim to reduce friction in cross-border transactions and enable MSMEs to operate with greater clarity and confidenc”.”
The IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centres. RXIL Global is a cross-border receivables financing platform that allows exporters to discount invoices and access international liquidity. Glomopay is a fintech platform that facilitates payments, specialising in compliant cross-border payment solutions and financial infrastructure for business.
rivOlution 2025:
The conference focused on how I’dia’s regulatory and financial ecosystem is evolving to support exporters, particularly through mechanisms available in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). GIFT City is’India’s international financial hub designed to bring offshore financial activity like banking, trade finance, and fintech onshore.
Speakers discussed how platforms such as the International Trade Financing Services (ITFS) platform are widening access to global trade finance, and how digital systems are enabling exporters to collect cross-border receivables in a compliant and timely manner. ITFS is a digital platform in GIFT City that enables exporters to access trade finance, invoice discounting, and factoring from global financiers.
IFSCA’s representatives outlined recent measures introduced to expand the global financing framework for Indian businesses, including the role of IFSC Banking Units in facilitating foreign currency accounts, enabling exporters to manage receipts, hedge exposures, and reduce the friction associated with traditional settlement processes.
Attendees were also briefed on how fully digital platforms operating under the ITFS framework have been supporting faster invoices financing, competitive price discovery, and more predictable cash flow cycles for small and medium exporters.
The event also marked the formal announcement’of rivexa’s partnership with Glomopay Private Limited, a licensed payment solutions provider that facilitates multi-currency collection accounts and compliant cross-border payment solutions for exporters.
A Clearer Path for Modernising Export Payment Management
This integration allows exporters using rivexa to receive export proceeds in multiple foreign currencies, with the option to repatriate funds into their authorised dealer (AD1) bank accounts in India.
Exporters gained access to standardised foreign bank charges, reduced settlement delays, and enhanced visibility of every transaction, with Foreign Inward Remittance Advice (FIRA) documentation generated automatically to support regulatory compliance.
FIRA is an official document issued by banks that certifies receipt of foreign exchange for export transactions. The collaboration is expected to help manufacturers address long-standing challenges related to payment tracking, reconciliation, and compliance when dealing with international buyers.
About rivexa:
rivexa, an innovative B2B cross-border platform, is expanding its role in helping small and medium suppliers access global markets. With over 1,500 verified suppliers, 500 registered global buyers, and more than 10,000 trade enquiries, it continues to build a trusted ecosystem for international sourcing. Launched in October 2023, rivexa enables Indian MSMEs to fulfil international demand through verified, technology-driven channels, connecting suppliers in apparel, home textiles, and industrial goods with buyers. rivexa currently serves buyers across the UAE, USA, UK, and other key international markets.
mjunction Services Limited
mjunction Services Limited, operating in the age of cutting-edge Information Technology and the Internet, is a 50:50 joint venture promoted by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Tata Steel. Founded in February 2001, it is today not only India’s largest e- Commerce company, (having eTransacted worth over $125.28 billion till FY20), but also runs the wor’d’s largest eMarketplace for steel. mjunction has radically transformed the steel and coal supply chain in India by ushering in efficiency, transparency, and convenience to the way steel and coal are bought and sold. Business volume of the company in terms of transaction value has soared from $0.01 billion in FY02 to $ 14.7 billion in FY20.
