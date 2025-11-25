Proud Moment For Nation, Highly Emotional For Ram Bhakts: Designer Of Lord Ram's Divine Attire

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 25 (IANS) The hoisting ceremony of 'Dharma Dhwaj' atop the Ram Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi filled the hearts of saints, seers and thousands of Rambhakts with strong emotions, who congregated at the temple complex in large numbers and became witnesses to the historic ceremony on Tuesday.

Manish Tripathi, the designer of the divine clothing of Lord Ram, was also moved and thrilled to be part of the flag-hoisting ceremony. Speaking to IANS, he said this was a moment of pride for the entire nation and a highly emotional and fulfilling moment for the countrymen, including him.

He also showered praise on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning the long-awaited dream into a reality and said that he felt fortunate to watch the 'dhwajarohan' ceremony from proximity.

"This moment is a proud moment for the entire country and for those associated with Sanatan Dharma. I have no words to express my feelings. I consider myself and everyone who attended this ceremony fortunate to have witnessed the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha with their own eyes and now to have witnessed the flag hoisting ceremony as well. I am feeling very emotional inside,” he said.

Further, describing his childhood experiences, he said, "I come from a village near Ambedkar Nagar, near Ayodhya. There's a vast difference between the Ayodhya of then and the Ayodhya of today. Today, the king's palace is ready, and Lord Shri Ram has been seated in his palace. I sincerely thank PM Modi and CM Yogi for this, as their willpower has made all this possible."

Notably, Manish Tripathi is the designer of sacred clothes for the entire Ram Darbar, including Ram Lalla, Maa Janaki, his brothers, and Lord Hanuman, and he doesn't hesitate to take pride in it.

In an earlier interview, he explained that when he received the call from the Ram Temple Trust, he had on 'top of the world' feeling.

“My grandfathers and great-grandfathers must have performed such deeds that earned me the opportunity to serve Ram Lalla,” he stated.

He also informed that Lord Ram Lalla's clothes are never worn again once used, and the temple trust is considering distributing the old clothes to devotees as 'prasad'.