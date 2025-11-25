403
ALAIN and Rove Hotels unveil Rove Home Meydan Horizon, bringing a fresh approach to modern living in Dubai
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 25 November 2025: ALAIN, in partnership with Rove Hotels, today announces the launch of Rove Home Meydan Horizon, a bold new take on modern living in Dubai.
Positioned in the heart of the vibrant Meydan Horizon community, just minutes from Dubai’s key destinations, the development features 190 one- and two-bedroom fully furnished apartments. Each residence offers smart layouts, contemporary finishes, wellness amenities, personalised services and vibrant Rove-inspired interiors designed to spark creativity and make city living feel effortless. Set within a masterplanned district anchored by a 2km lagoon, the development blends waterfront living with open green spaces, while efficient layouts cater to the young and young at heart who value flexibility, functionality and style.
Residents will enjoy access to an extensive range of thoughtfully designed amenities, including co-working lounges, a Rove Céfé, swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, outdoor exercise zones, jogging track, yoga studio, jacuzzi and outdoor cin—ma—all designed to foster balance, wellness and connection.
Building on nearly three decades of ’LAIN’s innovation, quality, reliability and excellence in shaping communities across the UAE, Rove Home Meydan Horizon represents th’ group’s latest project in Dubai and its first Rove-branded development, following successful partnerships with Address Hotels + Resorts and Vida. The project combines Ro’e Hotels’ bold, youthful spirit’with ALAIN’s commitment to creating lifestyle destinations that bring people together.
Khaled Alkhoori, Managing Director of ALAI“, said: “Rove Home Meydan Horizon is designed as a place that people aspire to live in. With an extensive range of amenities ’n one of Dubai’s most connected neighbourhoods, this is a development that gives buyers everything that matters. Our partnership with Ro’e reflects ALAIN’s commitment to a comprehensive—lifestyle offering—delivering exceptional experiences across every tier of development. From thoughtfully designed midscale residences to refined luxury and ultra-luxury destinations, we focus on creating places that elevate living at every level.”
Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels, added“ “Rove Home is about creating spaces where connections, creativity and community thrive. Together with ALAIN’ we’re excited to bring this vision to life at Rove Home Meydan Horizon. Every e—ement—from smart layouts and wellness-focused amenities’to Rove’s signatu—e service—has been crafted to make everyday living”effortless.”
Sales for Rove Home Meydan Horizon start this month with OCTA serving ’s the project’s master broker. Prospective buyers are invited to secure their place in this exciting new Dubai community.
