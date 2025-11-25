Upstream Bio To Participate In Upcoming December Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPB), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, today announced that Rand Sutherland, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Upstream Bio, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in December:



Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Tuesday, December 2, 2025, Fireside Chat – 4:30 p.m. ET

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL

Thursday, December 4, 2025, Fireside Chat – 10:25 a.m. ET



Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under the Events tab on the Investors section of Upstream Bio's website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcasts will be posted on the Company's website following the presentations.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders. Upstream Bio is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a cytokine which is a clinically validated driver of inflammatory response positioned upstream of multiple signaling cascades that affect a variety of immune mediated diseases. Upstream Bio has advanced this highly potent monoclonal antibody into separate Phase 2 trials for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), severe asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Upstream Bio's team is committed to maximizing verekitug's unique attributes to address the substantial unmet needs for patients underserved by today's standard of care. To learn more, please visit .

