Mobilicom Expands Presence In European Union With New Customer Design Win For Systems To Be Deployed For Protection And Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mobilicom believes that follow-on orders are expected, driving Mobilicom's expansion in the strategic and growing European market for unmanned systems

Palo Alto, California, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited ( Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW ) (“Mobilicom” or the“Company”), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it has secured an initial order from a new customer in the European Union. The design win includes an order for Mobilicom's end-to-end systems that will be integrated into platforms that provide protection and security, with a primary focus on internal security, within the European Union including by public institutions and government authorities in Germany.

The customer selected Mobilicom's MCU-30 Ground Controller and SkyHopper PRO datalinks, along with the Company's ICE Cybersecurity Suite, providing robust ground to air communications, encryption, and secure operational capabilities.

“We see the European Union (EU) as an evolving market for unmanned systems, and this new customer win is another strong example of our progress,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO of Mobilicom.“As EU agencies and institutions adopt new platforms for security and protection missions, they are seeking trusted, cybersecure, field-proven technologies. Mobilicom's solutions continue to gain traction, and we believe this initial order will lead to follow-on opportunities following successful integration.”

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that this initial order will lead to follow-on opportunities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

