Determination Of Interest Rate Trigger - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen Determination of interest rate trigger The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 January 2026. The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds in EUR which can trigger maturity extension at next year's refinancing has been fixed.

ISIN Interest rate trigger DK000955043-6 7.40%

Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Morten Søby Willendrup, Group Treasury,

tel +45 44 55 16 92, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

