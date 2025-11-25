Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Determination Of Interest Rate Trigger - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


2025-11-25 07:16:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Determination of interest rate trigger

The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 January 2026.

The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds in EUR which can trigger maturity extension at next year's refinancing has been fixed.

ISIN Interest rate trigger
DK000955043-6 7.40%

Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Morten Søby Willendrup, Group Treasury,
tel +45 44 55 16 92, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment

  • Determination of interest rate trigger

MENAFN25112025004107003653ID1110394605



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search