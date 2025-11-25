Determination Of Interest Rate Trigger - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
|ISIN
|Interest rate trigger
|DK000955043-6
|7.40%
Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Morten Søby Willendrup, Group Treasury,
tel +45 44 55 16 92, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
-
Determination of interest rate trigger
