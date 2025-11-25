Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Unicycive Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events In December


2025-11-25 07:16:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the“Company” or“Unicycive”), today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two investor events in December.

Event: Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
Type: Fireside chat
Date/Time: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Event: Noble Capital Markets Virtual Presentation
Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PT

A link to the live and archived Piper Sandler webcast, as well as an archived link of the Noble presentation, may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your Piper Sandler conference representative.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, a novel phosphate binding agent currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis. Unicycive's second investigational treatment UNI-494 is intended for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. It has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in kidney transplant patients and has completed a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers. For more information, please visit Unicycive and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contact:

Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
...

Media Contact:

Layne Litsinger
Real Chemistry
...

SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.


MENAFN25112025004107003653ID1110394604



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search