Unicycive Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events In December
Event: Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
Type: Fireside chat
Date/Time: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET
Event: Noble Capital Markets Virtual Presentation
Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PT
A link to the live and archived Piper Sandler webcast, as well as an archived link of the Noble presentation, may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your Piper Sandler conference representative.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, a novel phosphate binding agent currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis. Unicycive's second investigational treatment UNI-494 is intended for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. It has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in kidney transplant patients and has completed a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers. For more information, please visit Unicycive and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Investor Contact:
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
...
Media Contact:
Layne Litsinger
Real Chemistry
...
SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment