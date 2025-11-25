Gujarat: Unity March To Begin From Karamsad Top Leaders To Participate

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 25 (IANS) The Gujarat government has announced that the national“Sardar @150: Unity March,” dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary year of Vallabhbhai Patel, will be flagged off by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Karamsad in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The announcement was made by state spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani.

The 11-day march, beginning on November 26 on Constitution Day, November 26, will commence from the sacred land of Karamsad-Patel's birthplace-and conclude on December 6 at the Statue of Unity on the banks of the Narmada in Ekta Nagar.

According to Vaghani, thousands of participants and patriots from across the country will join the Unity March each day, drawing inspiration from Patel's ideals and life lessons.

The inaugural ceremony will witness the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State Nimu Bambhaniya, and Gujarat BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also walk as a padyatri during the march. On the second day, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, S.P. Baghel, and B.L. Verma will join the event.

Throughout the 11-day march, several prominent national leaders will join at different stages: on Day 5, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will attend; on Day 7, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will participate; Day 8 will feature the presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang; and on Day 10, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will join the march. The concluding ceremony at the Statue of Unity on Day 11 will be graced by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and senior ministers of the state government.

The Unity March will cover approximately 152 km from Karamsad to Ekta Nagar over 11 days. More than 15,000 patriots are expected to join the march daily, making it a massive national tribute to the Iron Man of India.

Ahead of the march, villages along the route will host cultural and social programmes themed on Patel's life and legacy, along with cleanliness drives, Vaghani added.