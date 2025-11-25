Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan, Netherlands Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation


2025-11-25 07:06:29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Mazen Qadi met on Tuesday with the Dutch Ambassador to the Kingdom, Stella Kloth, to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in parliamentary affairs.
Qadi outlined Jordan's political, economic, and administrative modernization tracks launched under Royal directives to achieve sustainable, comprehensive development, broaden public participation in decision-making, and expand the role of women and youth.
For her part, the Dutch Ambassador said her country highly values Jordan's significant role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in promoting regional security and stability, as well as the Kingdom's efforts in hosting refugees.
She affirmed the Netherlands' continued support for Jordan through various development projects.

Jordan News Agency

