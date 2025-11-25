GAM Adopts PDIA Methodology To Strengthen Governance

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) -- The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) adopted the Problem-Driven Iterative Adaptation (PDIA) methodology during an event held at Al Hussein Cultural Center, with the participation of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the European Union (EU).According to a GAM statement, City Director Ahmad Malkawi, who presided over the event, said adopting the methodology provides a practical tool for improving service quality and strengthening operational efficiency.He noted that the approach enhances GAM's ability to analyze challenges and develop applicable solutions through a flexible, learning-based framework.During the event, the PDIA team presented key results and improvement ideas developed in recent months and discussed recommendations for expanding implementation across GAM's sectors in support of institutional reform efforts.Deputy City Director for Regions and Environment Mohammad Faouri said the methodology aligns with national economic modernization efforts and encourages innovation and solution-driven work environments.Executive Director of Environmental Studies and Projects Suha Shishani said assigning the methodology's management to the Environmental Studies Directorate marks an essential step toward institutionalizing knowledge and ensuring sustainable application.Representatives of the GIZ, Stefan Erber and Levent Toprak, highlighted the methodology's importance in strengthening the efficiency of public-sector institutions, praising the strong cooperation with GAM and the achievements realized in 2025.GAM's experience with the PDIA approach was documented in a specialized working paper issued by Harvard University as a scalable and replicable success story.The event concluded with honoring the PDIA team for their role in supporting institutional transformation and improving services in Amman.