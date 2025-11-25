Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Pakistan Discuss Boosting Mutual Investment Flows

2025-11-25 07:05:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have discussed ways to increase mutual investment flows, including in the oil and gas sector, economic officials said, Azernews reports, citing a post by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official X account.

The post reads that during his visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Minister Jabbarov met with Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ahmed, the National Coordinator of Pakistan's Board of Investment.

The officials exchanged views on enhancing investment cooperation, promoting joint projects, and actively supporting collaboration between business communities of the two countries.

