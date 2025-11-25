Azerbaijan, Pakistan Discuss Boosting Mutual Investment Flows
Azerbaijan and Pakistan have discussed ways to increase mutual investment flows, including in the oil and gas sector, economic officials said, Azernews reports, citing a post by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official X account.
The post reads that during his visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Minister Jabbarov met with Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ahmed, the National Coordinator of Pakistan's Board of Investment.
The officials exchanged views on enhancing investment cooperation, promoting joint projects, and actively supporting collaboration between business communities of the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment