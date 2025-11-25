Baylin Technologies Inc. To Present At Noblecon21 - Noble Capital Markets' Twenty-First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Baylin Technologies Inc., today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Leighton Carroll, will present at NobleCon21 – Noble Capital Markets' Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL.- on Wednesday, December 3at 5PM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors and guests of Baylin Technologies are welcome to attend at a discounted rate. Please register here BYLTFNOBLECON.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on Baylin's website , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: and on Channelchek , the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek for 90 days following the event.

About Baylin Technologies Inc.

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radiofrequency and satellite communications products, and the provision of supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit .

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over the more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. | .

About Channelchek

Noble launched in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to emerging growth public companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. With more than 7,000 public companies listed on the site, content includes advanced market data, equity research, videos & webcasts, and industry articles.

