ANI Pharmaceuticals To Present At The Piper Sandler 37Th Annual Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The live and archived fireside chat will be accessible from the Company's website at , under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of“Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations:

Courtney Mogerley, Argot Partners

T: 646-368-8014

E: ...