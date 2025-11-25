403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Abhishek Kumar Patel Joins Signature Global as GM – Marketing & Communication
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Abhishek Kumar Patel has joined Signature Global as G– – Marketing & Communication, under the leadership of Jayanta Barua - Marketing Communications - Head. With 15+ years of experience spanning brand strategy, integrated marketing, and communication across sectors and markets, Abhishek brings a well-rounded and strategic perspective to the role.
In his most recent position as –GM – Marketing at Smartworld Developers, he led key marketing initiatives for the luxury high-rise project Smartworld The Edition. Before Smartworld, he worked with Sobha Limited, where he managed marketing for the premium villa township International City. His professional journey also extends across Telecom, SaaS, Coworking, Commercial Real Estate, and Marketing Agencies, with experience at organisations such as Tata Teleservices, Dun & Bradstreet, Newbridge Business Centres, Business Octane, 360 Realtors, and Grey Orange.
In his most recent position as –GM – Marketing at Smartworld Developers, he led key marketing initiatives for the luxury high-rise project Smartworld The Edition. Before Smartworld, he worked with Sobha Limited, where he managed marketing for the premium villa township International City. His professional journey also extends across Telecom, SaaS, Coworking, Commercial Real Estate, and Marketing Agencies, with experience at organisations such as Tata Teleservices, Dun & Bradstreet, Newbridge Business Centres, Business Octane, 360 Realtors, and Grey Orange.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment