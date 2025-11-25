403
Eight Brands Join Initiative to Keep Deforestation Out of Fashion and Packaging
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) November 25 2025, National: Today, solutions-driven environmental non-profit Canopy announced that eight companies; Marc O’Polo, Victoria’s Secret & Co., Akyn, Mint Velvet, Spell*, OUTnABOUT, D Ô E N, and ICICLE are working towards eliminating the use of Ancient and Endangered Forests in their paper packaging and MMCF-based textile (like rayon and viscose) supply chains. These companies have joined Canopy’s Pack4Good and CanopyStyle initiatives, which is indicative of the growing intent across the fashion sector to build greater supply chain resiliency and protect the world’s climate-critical forests and biodiversity. The forward-thinking fashion brands are joined by Next Gen innovators Red Leaf, Zylotex, and Chempolis.
This announcement comes at a pivotal moment, as global demand for paper packaging like delivery and gift boxes, and man-made cellulosic fibre (MMCF) textiles, continues to surge. Over 3.1 billion trees are cut down each year to produce paper packaging alone, and many of these trees are from the world’s last remaining Ancient and Endangered Forests.
“At Marc O’Polo, our mission is to become the most sustainable version of ourselves, a journey rooted in our heritage of using natural materials and creating timeless design with lasting quality. Joining CanopyStyle and Pack4Good is an important step in advancing that mission,” said Susanne Schwenger, CPO Marc O’Polo SE. “By working to eliminate Ancient and Endangered Forests from our packaging and textile supply chains and accelerating the shift to Next Gen fibres, we can help safeguard climate-critical forests while building a more resilient, responsible future for fashion. We are proud to collaborate with Canopy to drive meaningful change for people, animals, and the planet.”
Protecting forests is one of the fastest and cheapest ways to stabilize the climate, and slow biodiversity loss. By adopting Next Gen Solutions such as packaging made from wheat straw or textiles crafted from recycled materials brands can reduce their reliance on forest-based materials and in doing so reduce instability in the supply chain, build business resiliency, and ease pressure on vital forest ecosystems, all while reducing waste and pollution.
“These brands from the U.S., U.K., Germany, China, and Australia reflect the growing global momentum to make circularity and forest protection a core part of business in the fashion and lifestyle sectors,” said Nicole Rycroft, Founder and Executive Director of Canopy. “Implementing their commitments will help keep the world’s forests standing, accelerate the scaling of Next Gen Solutions, and demonstrate that style and sustainability go hand in hand.”
With the addition of these eight new brands, CanopyStyle now includes 590 brands representing over $2 trillion USD in combined annual revenue. The Pack4Good initiative has reached 480 brand partners, with collective revenues of over $403 billion USD.
