10 Key Sports Developments In Latin America (November 24, 2025)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A dramatic U-17 World Cup semifinal day in Doha set the regional tone. Brazil fell to Portugal on penalties, while Austria upset Italy to reach a first final.
In Mexico, the men's Liguilla quarterfinals were locked in with an unusual schedule to ease security and traffic around Mexico City. Brazil's Monday slate in Série A delivered a clean Mirassol win and a survival-shaping draw for Santos in Porto Alegre.
Colombia's cuadrangulares stayed heated off the pitch as officials released VAR audio from a debated Junior goal. Argentina's knockout round produced heavyweight movement, and Chile and Peru added clear-scoreline wins to close the night.
Here are 10 key developments from that day:
1. Portugal eliminate Brazil on penalties at the U-17 World Cup
Key facts: The semifinal finished 0–0 over 90 minutes before Portugal prevailed 6–5 in the shootout in Doha. Brazil converted four of the first five but missed in sudden death. Portugal advanced to the final for a first shot at the title.
Why picked: A youth-level exit for a South American giant reshapes scouting narratives for 2026–2030.
2. Austria beat Italy 2–0 to reach a maiden U-17 final
Key facts: Austria scored in each half to control the other semifinal. Italy pressed late but could not generate high-quality chances. The result set up an Austria–Portugal final.
Why picked: Confirms a surprise European finalist and the bracket Brazil would have faced.
3. Liga MX confirms Liguilla quarterfinal schedule and TV windows
Key facts: Quarterfinals were set for November 26–30, with Juárez debuting in the postseason against top seed Toluca.
Authorities staggered kickoff times in Mexico City to avoid América and Cruz Azul home overlaps. Broadcasters aligned slots across free-to-air and streaming.
Why picked: Calendar choices drive audiences, travel, and club revenue for Mexico's biggest property.
4. Mirassol 3–0 Ceará lifts interior club's late push
Key facts: Negueba, Reinaldo, and Alesson scored to settle the match early and late. Ceará struggled to create in open play after conceding inside three minutes. Mirassol banked three points that keep top-four ambitions alive.
Why picked: Brazil item; points with direct implications for Libertadores seeding.
5. Internacional 1–1 Santos keeps Peixe alive
Key facts: Inter led in Porto Alegre before Santos equalized and protected the point. Luciano Barreal's second-half impact steadied a side still hovering above the drop line. The split result pushed survival math into the final three rounds.
Why picked: Brazil item; every point matters in a congested bottom half.
6. Colombia's cuadrangulares: VAR audio released after América–Junior controversy
Key facts: Officials published audio tied to Junior's debated equalizer in Cali. The release followed a weekend of criticism over goal-line clarity. Group A remained tight with Junior and Nacional slightly ahead on points.
Why picked: Off-field transparency and table pressure are shaping Colombia's postseason.
7. Racing 3–2 River in an Argentine knockout thriller
Key facts: Racing led early, River hit back with a two-goal burst, and Racing stole it in stoppage time. The result eliminated a heavyweight and reset neutral-venue plans for the next round. Coaching and substitution choices dominated post-match talk.
Why picked: A marquee clash with immediate bracket and broadcast consequences.
8. Gimnasia 2–1 Unión advances in the Clausura
Key facts: Gimnasia scored twice before the interval and held on after Unión's response. The Lobo's win sealed a last-eight berth. Fitness management and short-turnaround planning began immediately.
Why picked: Adds depth to Argentina's quarterfinal field and travel matrix.
9. Colo-Colo 4–1 Unión La Calera eases title-race nerves
Key facts: Colo-Colo jumped to an early lead and stretched it after the break in Santiago. La Calera's reply did not change the match state. Goal difference and momentum both improved for the hosts.
Why picked: Chile's biggest brand stabilized form with the run-in in sight.
10. Peru's Liga 1: Sport Huancayo routs Binacional 5–1
Key facts: Huancayo scored three before the hour and closed with two more to cap a dominant home display. Binacional's defense broke under repeated transitions. The result nudged end-of-season positioning in the Clausura table.
Why picked: A clear, high-impact scoreline from a key Andean league rounds out the day's regional picture.
