Banco Master's Collapse Shows How Brazil's Political Banking Games Can Backfire
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Banco Master was not a household name, even in Brazil. Yet its sudden collapse has become one of the biggest tests of the country's financial safety net – and a revealing case study in how deals around state-linked banks can go badly wrong.
Master specialised in payroll-deducted loans, a product that often involves public employees and government-related entities.
Federal Police now say the bank sold fake bundles of these loans to Banco de Brasília (BRB ), a state-controlled lender, for about R$12.2 billion ($2.3 billion).
The portfolios largely did not exist; investigators describe forged documents and a scheme designed to make bad assets look solid.
When the operation, tellingly named“Compliance Zero,” went public, Master's owner, Daniel Vorcaro, was arrested at São Paulo's main international airport as he prepared to leave the country on a private jet.
The Central Bank stepped in and ordered the bank into liquidation. Its president, Gabriel Galípolo, used a speech in São Paulo to remind the industry that“banks are fallible institutions” everywhere, from the United States to Switzerland.
He argued that the answer is not to pretend failures will never happen, but to widen the“regulatory perimeter” and give supervisors the resources to follow the money more closely.
Banco Master Collapse Highlights Risks and Safeguards in Brazil
The immediate bill lands on the Fundo Garantidor de Créditos (FGC), Brazil's private deposit guarantee fund. It is preparing a record payout of roughly R$41 billion ($7.6 billion) to protect about 1.6 million customers with covered deposits and investments at Master.
The payout will cover up to the standard limit of R$250,000 ($46,000) per person, per institution. Banks finance the FGC; taxpayers do not. In practice, a crisis that began in a deal between a state bank and a mid-sized lender will be cleaned up largely with private-sector money.
For expats and foreign investors, the lesson is double-edged. On one side, a serious fraud involving a state-linked counterparty went undetected for years.
On the other, regulators ultimately shut the bank, a privately funded guarantee scheme is protecting small savers, and market players will now think harder before trusting complex operations built around political relationships and easy public-sector credit.
