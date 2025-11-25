403
Cocoa Slumps While Coffee And Sugar Hold Firm: What Is Going On?
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A year ago, cocoa was the poster child of food inflation. Futures more than doubled as drought, disease and aging trees in West Africa squeezed supplies and sent chocolate makers scrambling.
Today, that same market has fallen back to earth. Prices in London are around half their peak and New York contracts have dropped to their lowest levels in almost two years.
What changed is a mix of weather, farm decisions and politics. In Ivory Coast, the main producer, rains have improved and cocoa deliveries to ports are catching up after a weak start to the season.
Global forecasters now expect a small surplus instead of another deep shortage, which takes fear out of the market and reminds traders that high prices eventually draw out more supply.
Then comes policy. In Washington, the recent decision to scrap an extra forty percent tariff on Brazilian farm imports such as coffee and cocoa rewards efficient exporters and gives U.S. buyers cheaper options.
It is a signal that open trade and competitive producers matter more than protection deals or subsidy schemes that keep unproductive players alive.
Eased EU Rules and Market Forces Shape Brazil's Cocoa and Coffee
In Europe, governments have also stepped back from a very aggressive deforestation rule that was meant to force companies to prove every shipment of cocoa and coffee was“forest clean” from day one.
The law has not disappeared, but the timetable has been eased and some of the sharpest edges have been softened. That reduces the risk of sudden disruptions that would have hurt small farmers and raised prices for consumers with little climate benefit in the short term.
Coffee and sugar tell the same story in smaller print. Arabica prices plunged after the U.S. tariff cut and then recovered as traders saw that stocks are still tight and farmers will not sell at any price.
Sugar holds firmer because Brazilian mills are closing the cane season early and ethanol stocks are low, which keeps both sweetener and fuel prices supported.
These moves matter because they show who really shapes your grocery bill: not social media campaigns, but weather, farmers and policy choices that either free up markets or choke them.
