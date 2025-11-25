Moroccan Navy Chief In India Amid Growing Bilateral Defence Relations

Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, Inspector of the Moroccan Royal Navy paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Tuesday. He laid a wreath at the Memorial. Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin received the Guard of Honour here in the national capital on Tuesday. He was received by Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Strengthening Bilateral Defence Ties

The visit comes on the heels of the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Morocco in September this year. Speaking at the inauguration of the Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's new manufacturing facility at Berrechid in Morocco, Singh called it a milestone that showcased India's growing role in global defence collaboration..

He said, "Along with Make in India, we are also working on Make with Friends. Under this initiative, we will collaborate with trusted partners to develop and produce cutting-edge technologies. Ultimately, through "Make for the World," the benefits of our innovation will be shared with the entire world. The facility being established in Berrechid is an excellent example of this very vision. This facility also demonstrates that Indian industries are not only capable of meeting domestic needs but are also prepared to enhance the defence capabilities of friendly nations through partnership. This is a model of partnership that respects sovereignty, strengthens local capacity, and also contributes to global peace..."

Placing the new defence plant in the larger framework of bilateral ties, the Defence Minister underlined the progress in India-Morocco relations, noting that cooperation had expanded into multiple sectors. "In recent years, both our countries have explored many areas where cooperation has yielded excellent results. These include renewable energy to fertilisers, information technology to tourism, and now a very important sector, defence and advanced manufacturing," he said.

MoU and Roadmap for Future Collaboration

During Singh's meeting with Morocco's Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation. The MoU provides for a robust institutional framework to the growing partnership and paves the way for collaboration in the defence industry, joint exercises, military training and capacity building.

Both leaders decided to intensify defence industry collaboration and agreed on a comprehensive roadmap covering counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber defence, peacekeeping operations, military medicine, and expert exchanges, a Defence Ministry release said.

The discussions between the two Ministers reflected the shared resolve to further strengthen the longstanding friendship between India and Morocco. To give momentum to these initiatives, the Defence Minister announced the opening of a new Defence Wing at the Embassy of India in Rabat. He also highlighted the maturity of India's defence industry and its cutting-edge capabilities, including drone and counter-drone technologies, assuring the Moroccan side that Indian companies are well-positioned to meet the requirements of Morocco's defence forces.

The meeting marked a significant milestone in the bilateral defence relationship, reflecting the growing convergence of strategic interests between India and Morocco. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)