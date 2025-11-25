Gujarat SHOCKER! Rajkot Man Kills Wife And Spins 'Pani Puri' Story To Mislead Police, Arrested

A shocking murder case has come to light in Rajkot, Gujarat, where a husband tried to hide the killing of his wife by giving police a fake story. The man, Hitesh Asodiya, first told police that his wife had gone out to eat pani puri and never came back. Within hours, the truth began to unfold.

Body found with head crushed

On the same day that Hitesh made his claim, police recovered the body of a woman whose head had been brutally crushed. The body was soon identified as 33-year-old Snehaben Asodiya, the wife of Hitesh, who lived in Bhagwatipara area of Rajkot. This discovery immediately raised suspicion about the husband's version of events, according to a report in India Today.

According to officers, it quickly became clear that Hitesh's story did not match the timeline and facts. His behaviour also raised doubts, and police began to question him closely.

Police reveal history of arguments

During the investigation, police learnt that the couple had been married for three years but had been arguing almost from the start. Officers said Sneha frequently doubted her husband and often called him many times while he was at work. These arguments had become a daily routine.

Hitesh worked in a factory and also had to look after their two-year-old son, dropping him at his parents' home every morning and picking him up in the evening. Police said the constant quarrels had made Hitesh frustrated and mentally exhausted.

How the murder plan unfolded

The situation took a dark turn on Saturday evening. Sneha called Hitesh and reminded him that he had promised to take her out. This led to another argument. Police said that after the fight, Hitesh left his workplace carrying an iron rod.

He returned home, behaved normally, and asked Sneha to come with him for dinner. Believing they were going out together, she agreed.

Hitesh then took her on his scooter to a deserted spot near their home. He stopped the scooter on the excuse that he needed to relieve himself. Police said he had already placed the iron rod at the front of the vehicle. When Sneha was off guard, he attacked her from behind. She collapsed and died on the spot.

Husband admits crime

After killing her, Hitesh returned home and told police that Sneha had gone out for pani puri and gone missing. But when police confronted him with evidence and inconsistencies in his story, he confessed to hitting her with the iron rod.

The husband has now been arrested and police say further investigation is in progress.