Aishwarya Rai To Celina Jaitly To Karisma Kapoor: 9 Actresses Who Were Victims Of Domestic Violence

Bollywood Actresses Who Went Through Domestic And Physical Violence At The Hands Of Their Partner: Domestic violence is becoming more common, and celebrities are no exception. Let's find out which B-Town actresses coped with it.

While many of us admire Bollywood couples and their intriguing lifestyle, we don't know the truth behind it. Reality is really different from appearances. Some Bollywood lovers had a public romance that ended badly. Domestic violence and physical abuse by spouses affected these actresses.

Rati Agnihotri filed a complaint with the Mumbai police, accusing her spouse of domestic abuse and intimidation. "Rati Agnihotri, who married Anil Virwani in 1985, filed a complaint against him on March 14, saying he had mentally tortured her besides assaulting her physically," said S Jaykumar, deputy police commissioner (zone-III).

Yukta Mookhey, former Miss World and actress, has filed a FIR against her husband, Prince Tuli, for suspected domestic assault on July 5, 2013.

In her complaint, Ms Mookhey said that her husband, Prince Tuli, had frequently abused her and caused her difficulties. Tuli is a New York-based businessman and financial expert.

Shweta Tiwari filed a complaint against her ex-husband, Raja Chaudhary, for harassing and assaulting her. Raja Chaudhary was also detained for beating up his girlfriend, Shraddha Sharma.

Pooja Bhatt is from an affluent family, and a renowned film director has all the comforts of life. Her love life was different. Before marrying Manish Makhija in 2003, Pooja reportedly lived with her actor-boyfriend Ranvir Shorey. Pooja and Ranvir were best friends who fell in love.

They broke up after dating for a while. Pooja once said his abuse and violence caused their split. Alcoholic Ranvir allegedly regularly beat Pooja after drinking. She broke up with him because of this.

It was B'town's biggest story. Kangana dated 20-year-old Aditya Pancholi. Their relationship quickly soured. Aditya allegedly broke into Kangna's flat and trashed her belongings. Nothing occurred when she complained about him.

Unfortunately, the actress faced domestic abuse in both of her marriages. Her first husband, Sanjay Khan, beat her and left a lasting scar on her eye, while her second husband, Mazhar Khan, physically tormented her. Zeenat and Sanjay's marriage reportedly ended on a terrible note. Just a year later, she filed for a divorce due to his abusive nature.

According to reports, the Bollywood actress has accused her beau, Ness Wadia, of physically abusing her and threatening to make her disappear.

It was not an easy breakup for Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. Aishwarya's parents filed a police report alleging that Salman had stalked, threatened, and attempted to violently enter their home while vandalising their property their split, Aishwarya said that she was in an abusive relationship due to Salman's drunkenness and adultery. Salman's 2002 appearance in Chalte Chalte elevated this show to another level. Aishwarya was shoved to the ground, and the angry actor ruined the sets. Aishwarya was fired from the film, and Rani Mukerji was hired due to the high-end drama.

Former actress and model Celina Jaitly filed a domestic violence charge against her husband, hotelier Peter Haag, before the Andheri Court Judicial Magistrate under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

According to court officials, Jaitly has accused Haag of domestic cruelty and emotional distress, requesting protection, residence rights, and financial relief.