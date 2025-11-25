3 Reasons Damian Priest Was Eliminated From WWE's Last Time Is Now Tournament

Damian Priest's exit from WWE's Last Time Is Now Tournament explained through rivalries, booking, and storyline direction.

Rusev had suffered back-to-back losses, first against Dominik Mysterio in a singles bout for the Intercontinental Championship, and then in a Triple Threat match at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. To maintain his credibility as a dangerous heel, WWE needed to give him a significant win. Defeating Damian Priest provided that boost, reminding fans that Rusev is still a legitimate threat inside the ring.

Damian Priest is already locked in a storyline with Aleister Black on SmackDown. He recently lost a Last Man Standing match after being burned by a fireball, intensifying their feud. Priest even attacked Black and Drew McIntyre during the latest main event, proving that his issues with the Dutch Destroyer are far from over. With this rivalry potentially leading to a WWE Championship program, having Priest lose to Rusev in the tournament keeps his focus on the bigger storyline.

Currently positioned as a babyface, Priest is not the ideal opponent for John Cena in the retirement-themed tournament. WWE typically avoids booking two babyfaces against each other, and Priest already has an established reputation with a past run as World Heavyweight Champion. Sending Cena into retirement would do little for Priest's career, whereas that opportunity is better suited for a rising star from NXT or someone still climbing the ranks. His elimination allows WWE to spotlight fresh talent while keeping Priest's trajectory aimed at the world title picture.