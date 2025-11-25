Celina Jaitly Domestic Violence Case: Actress Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Abuse, Atrocities & Abandonment

Finally, Celina Jaitly filed a domestic abuse case against her husband, Peter Haag. The former actress highlighted 'atrocities' and 'abandonment' throughout her marriage in her original statement.

Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence charge against her husband, hotelier Peter Haag, before the Judicial Magistrate at Mumbai's Andheri Court, under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

She has demanded Rs 50 crore in damages, as well as further compensation for alleged loss of income and property.

Celina has given her first formal comment on the subject, emphasising the "atrocities and abandonment" imposed on her.

Celina opened her Instagram post with two hashtags: "courage" and "divorce", as she made her first formal declaration on the subject. Her letter began:“In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me.”

"Life took everything away. People I trusted have walked away. Promises I trusted in shattered silently, yet the storm did not drown me; rather, it delivered me. It threw me out of the turbulent seas onto the warm dunes. It pushed me to confront the lady within me who refuses to die. Because I am a soldier's daughter. "I was raised with courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire, and faith," she finished.

She said, "I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall To fight when my heart is breaking To show no mercy when I have been wronged To survive even when it feels impossible. My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children's love, fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me."

Actress further stated, "In my darkest hour, the legal force to reckon with, Karanjawala & Co, became the shield I needed to fight for my dignity & rights, I am so grateful for their unwavering understanding and protection. As my matter is subjudice, I am unable to make any comments at this time. I kindly request you to contact my legal representatives for any official information or statements." She then went on to mention the names of those associated in the case, before concluding her note with: "Here is to the year that will not break me. Here is to the year I rise higher than the storm. Here is to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from."

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag were married in 2010. They are parents of three boys.