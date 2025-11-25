India Govt Says No Cause For Concern, Situation Being Monitored, As Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption Plumes Move Towards India

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has on 25 November alerted concerned parties about the NOTAM issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

NOTAM or 'Notice to Air Missions', is an official alert that provides critical information about changes or hazards in the National Airspace System (NAS) that may affect flight operations.

It has been issued following the eruption of the HayliGubbi volcano in Ethiopia that has sent ash clouds and volcanic plumes across the continent, towards India.

What did MoCA state?

In its post on 25 November, the ministry said that it is ensuring coordination between all aviation authorities, and that operations across India remain smooth.

“Following the 23 Nov volcanic eruption in Ethiopia and the eastward movement of the ash cloud, MoCA-along with ATC, IMD, airlines and international aviation agencies-is ensuring seamless coordination,” it stated.

The MoCa post added,“AAI has issued the necessary NOTAM and all affected flights have been kept informed. Operations across India remain smooth, with only a few flights rerouted or descended as a precaution. There is no cause for concern at this moment. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates to ensure passenger safety.”

(This is a developing story, more updates coming...)