Dryden Gold Expands The Gold Rock Camp With High-Grade Discoveries At Mud Lake
|Target Area
|Drillhole
|
|From
|To
|Length (m)*
|Grade (g/t Au)
|Mud Lake
|DML-25-001
|
|272.00
|297.10
|25.10
|0.33
|
|
|293.80
|297.10
|3.30
|2.18
|Mud Lake
|DML-25-002
|
|76.50
|77.00
|0.50
|43.10
|
|
|229.90
|231.00
|1.10
|2.24
|Mud Lake
|DML-25-003
|
|69.00
|73.04
|4.04
|0.83
|
|Including
|71.21
|73.04
|1.83
|1.63
|Mud Lake
|
|
|191.80
|192.80
|1.00
|0.30
|
|DML-25-004
|
|248.30
|249.30
|1.00
|0.26
|
|
|340.00
|342.00
|2.00
|0.45
|*Reported intervals are drilled core lengths, true width is unknow; assay values are uncut
Follow the link to our website for the full list of drill results and more detailed technical overview.
Table 2: Highlight surface sample results North Mud Lake
|Sample #
|Easting
|Northing
|Gold (g/t)
|Description
|1291084
|523442
|5479509
|93.00
|Quartz-ankerite vein within quartz-feldspar porphyry with disseminated pyrite.
|1290291
|523438
|5479523
|19.80
|Quartz-ankerite breccia vein within quartz-feldspar porphyry & pyrite
|1290841
|523443
|5479548
|15.00
|Altered quartz-feldspar porphyry with small quartz-ankerite veinlets with fine grained pyrite
|1291066
|523661
|5479265
|2.77
|Strongly ankerite and sericite altered wall rock with disseminated pyrite and quartz-ankerite vein
|1291074
|523501
|5479509
|1.17
|Strongly foliated mafic volcanic rock with intense ankerite alteration. Sample hosted quartz-ankerite veins wide with pyrite
|1291083
|523469
|5479449
|1.10
|Representative quartz-feldspar porphyry host rock sample with veining and disseminated pyrite mineralization.
|1291069
|523496
|5479372
|0.91
|Highly altered quartz-feldspar porphyry with quartz veining and pyrite mineralization
|1290852
|523499
|5479484
|0.90
|Intense ankerite alteration with sericite alteration, minor quartz veinlets and disseminated pyrite
|1290849
|523499
|5479484
|0.86
|Quartz-ankerite vein with pyrite in the vein.
|1290847
|523498
|5479492
|0.76
|Quartz-feldspar porphyry with minor veining and very fine-grained disseminated pyrite.
|1290839
|523456
|5479556
|0.68
|Quartz-feldspar porphyry with quartz-ankerite breccia veining and pyrite mineralization.
|1290853
|523499
|5479484
|0.68
|Intense sericite alteration with quartz-ankerite stringer veinlets and pyrite mineralization.
|1290817
|523926
|5480166
|0.66
|Quartz vein with intense ankerite alteration on contacts with minor tourmaline and pyrite.
|1291088
|523478
|5479432
|0.63
|Quartz-feldspar porphyry with quartz veining
|1291067
|523661
|5479265
|0.63
|Sample of vein material with wall rock being strongly foliated. Sample is ankerite, chlorite, sericite altered with fine disseminated pyrite
|1291087
|523442
|5479509
|0.63
|Quartz breccia with strong ankerite alteration and disseminated pyrite
|1291064
|524067
|5479342
|0.57
|Sample of vein material with wall rock being strongly chlorite and sericite altered with sulphides
|1291075
|523501
|5479509
|0.56
|Sample mostly quartz-ankerite vein with pyrite within a quartz-feldspar porphyry dyke
|1290842
|523443
|5479548
|0.55
|Quartz-ankerite vein with minor strongly altered wall rock and rusty pyrite mineralization.
|1290290
|523457
|5479486
|0.54
|Quartz-feldspar porphyry with quartz-ankerite breccia veins hosting pyrite.
|Sample locations are in NAD 83 Zone 15 UTM coordinates
Marketing Update
Together with the team at the KE Report, Dryden Gold will be hosting a webinar on December 4, 2025, at 9:30am PT/12:30pm ET for a 2025 overview of our exploration program and some details about our upcoming key initiatives for the 2026 drill program. Registration is free, please click here to sign up.
Qualified Person
The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.
Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures
The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories in Dryden Ontario, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.
Table 3: Drill Hole Information. All coordinates are in NAD83/Zone15N
|Hole Number
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Actual Depth (m)
|Core Size
|DML-25-001
|523,761
|5,479,050
|429
|308
|-45
|305
|NQ
|DML-25-002
|523,880
|5,478,963
|419
|313
|-45
|272
|NQ
|DML-25-003
|523,394
|5,478,696
|422
|280
|-45
|242
|NQ
|DML-25-004
|523,656
|5,478,658
|421
|347
|-45
|398
|NQ
ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.
Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.
For more information go to our website .
CONTACT INFORMATION
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment