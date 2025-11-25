Solidarity Forum For OTS Ngos Continues In Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO)
The forum is now continuing its activities in the city of Nakhchivan on November 25.
Forum participants began the event by honoring National Leader Heydar Aliyev, laying floral wreaths at his monument in Nakhchivan.
The program features official addresses, the launch of the Platform of NGOs from TDT member states, and a panel discussion titled“Towards WUF13 – The First in the Turkic World,” which underscores collaboration and innovation within the Turkic NGO community.
Azerbaijan will chair the newly created NGO Platform, bringing together organizations from eight countries and strengthening regional cooperation.
