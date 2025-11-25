Azerbaijan's SOCAR Focuses On Breathing New Life Into Mature Oil Fields - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Mature oil fields account for over 70 percent of global production, and their significance continues to rise, SOCAR representative Murad Seyidov said at the SPE 2025 Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Trend reports.

“We operate more than 10,000 wells across over 30 fields in the country. These fields vary greatly in structural characteristics, product composition, infrastructure condition, and other factors. In essence, we face a remarkably wide range of differences between them,” he emphasized.

Seyidov highlighted that for SOCAR, restoring mature fields is not just a topic for panel discussions, it is a core daily priority.

“This is not optional; it is a strategic approach we have been following for the past three to five years. We recognized that mature fields require a different mindset. The focus is not on sheer output, but on generating real value. Our goal is to manage mature assets efficiently, ensuring measurable results,” Seyidov said.

He also noted that mature fields bring unique challenges.

“Some of these fields have been in production for over a century. This results not only in the natural depletion of underground reserves but also reflects the effects of outdated practices, limited knowledge sharing, and aging infrastructure, wells, and pipelines. Under these conditions, financial, operational, and resource constraints become critical factors,” he added.

Seyidov emphasized that successful restoration starts with the mindset.

“Our focus is on value, not volumes. This principle guides our financial decisions, technical operations, and key performance indicators. Restoration begins with people who think strategically and act with a clear purpose. Our role is to inspire them not just to execute tasks, but to think critically and drive results,” he highlighted.