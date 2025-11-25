Tashkent, Washington Agree To Expand Collaboration On U.S. Soy Supply Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The U.S. and Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at expanding cooperation on developing U.S. soy value chains and advancing bilateral trade, Trend reports via the American Soybean Association.

The document was signed between the American Soybean Association's World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) and Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade during a trade delegation visit to New York led by Minister Laziz Kudratov.

The MoU lays the foundation for efforts to strengthen food security, boost private-sector capacity, and expand linkages between Uzbek buyers and U.S. soy suppliers.

Under the agreement, the sides will cooperate in areas including animal feed, poultry, dairy and aquaculture productivity, soy processing technologies, quality standards, and nutrition-related innovations.

Meanwhile, WISHH's work in the country is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service through its Market Access, Foreign Market Development, and Regional Agricultural Promotion programs. The initiative complements WISHH's partnerships with the U.S. Soybean Export Council and the United Soybean Board.