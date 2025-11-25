Exports Rise 8.9 Percent In First Nine Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) – National exports increased by 9.1 percent during the first nine months of this year, while the value of re-exports rose by 6.5 percent, resulting in an 8.9 percent rise in total exports compared to the same period last year.According to the Department of Statistics' monthly foreign trade report, issued Tuesday, this growth was accompanied by a 7 percent increase in imports. The trade deficit widened by 5 percent during the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2024.The total export-to-import coverage ratio reached 51 percent during the first nine months of this year, compared to 50 percent for the same period last year, marking an increase of one percentage point. The coverage ratio for September alone reached 53 percent, compared to 54 percent for the same month in 2024, a decrease of one percentage point.Economic indicators for the first nine months of this year showed total exports at JD 7.690 billion, including JD 6.997 billion in national exports and JD 693 million in re-exports. Imports reached JD 14.986 billion during the same period.Accordingly, the trade deficit reached JD 7.296 billion during the first nine months of this year, an increase of JD 348 million compared to the same period last year.For September, total exports reached JD 979 million, including JD 899 million in national exports and JD 80 million in re-exports. Imports stood at JD 1.830 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD 851 million for the month.Total exports for September increased by 17.1 percent compared to the same month last year, with national exports rising by 16.9 percent, re-exports by 19.4 percent, and imports by 17.8 percent, leading to an 18.5 percent rise in the trade deficit.