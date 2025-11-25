403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti PM Attends GE Vernova Technology Center's 10Th Anniversary Celebration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The GE Vernova Technology Center held a ceremony on Tuesday, under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, marking the 10th anniversary of its establishment in Kuwait.
His Highness the Prime Minister toured the center, the first regional facility of its kind outside the United States, where he viewed research and development units specializing in power generation technologies, control systems, laboratories for testing, and maintenance solutions.
In a press statement, His Highness affirmed the importance of cooperation between the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and the GE Vernova Technology Center, noting the center's advanced control systems and operational capabilities that support the national power grid. He also highlighted its role in preparing future leaders by developing and training national competencies in modern energy technologies.
His Highness stressed the government's keenness to advance the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and to continue efforts to attract foreign investments and improve the business environment in line with Kuwait's aspirations to become a regional and global financial and commercial hub.
In turn, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Minister of Finance, and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Subaih Abdulaziz Al-Mukhizeem said in his speech that Kuwait's long-term development priorities, as outlined in the National Development Plan, focus on strengthening cooperation between academic, research, and industrial institutions.
He added that the GE Vernova Technology Center is a prominent example of such cooperation, especially after a decade of operation, reflecting the strength of strategic partnerships in supporting national development.
Meanwhile, Vice President of GE Vernova and CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Joseph Anis, reviewed the center's role, achievements, capabilities, government partnerships and plans.
The ceremony was attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Abdullah Al-Ajil, Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhizeem, KDIPA Director General Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and senior state officials. (end)
tm
His Highness the Prime Minister toured the center, the first regional facility of its kind outside the United States, where he viewed research and development units specializing in power generation technologies, control systems, laboratories for testing, and maintenance solutions.
In a press statement, His Highness affirmed the importance of cooperation between the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and the GE Vernova Technology Center, noting the center's advanced control systems and operational capabilities that support the national power grid. He also highlighted its role in preparing future leaders by developing and training national competencies in modern energy technologies.
His Highness stressed the government's keenness to advance the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and to continue efforts to attract foreign investments and improve the business environment in line with Kuwait's aspirations to become a regional and global financial and commercial hub.
In turn, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Minister of Finance, and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Subaih Abdulaziz Al-Mukhizeem said in his speech that Kuwait's long-term development priorities, as outlined in the National Development Plan, focus on strengthening cooperation between academic, research, and industrial institutions.
He added that the GE Vernova Technology Center is a prominent example of such cooperation, especially after a decade of operation, reflecting the strength of strategic partnerships in supporting national development.
Meanwhile, Vice President of GE Vernova and CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Joseph Anis, reviewed the center's role, achievements, capabilities, government partnerships and plans.
The ceremony was attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Abdullah Al-Ajil, Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhizeem, KDIPA Director General Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and senior state officials. (end)
tm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment