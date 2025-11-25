TCM Group A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 247/2025 Tvis, 25 November 2025 Major shareholder announcement

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, TCM Group A/S (the "Company") hereby announces that Bank of America Corporation has notified that, as of 19 November 2025, it has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in TCM Group A/S as follows:

Share capital and voting rights Holding in TCM Group A/S previously Holding in TCM Group A/S as of 19 November 2025 Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 0.191% 0.184% Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 11.539% 0.004% Bank of America Corporation total share capital and voting rights in % 11.730% 0.188%

As of 19 November 2025, Bank of America Corporation directly or indirectly controls 19,764 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in TCM Group A/S, corresponding to 0.188% of the entire share capital and voting rights in TCM Group A/S.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

Jan Boendorf Madsen, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 40 11 91 58

IR Contact –...

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia's third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See for more information.

Attachment

247. Major shareholder announcement