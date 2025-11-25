Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market To Reach USD $33.99 Billion By 2029 At 11.2% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market?The market size of contract manufacturing in the biopharmaceuticals sector has seen rapid growth recently. Projected to expand from a $20.13 billion valuation in 2024 to $22.22 billion in 2025, it boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The spikes noted in the historical phase are due to factors such as the rise in biopharmaceutical development, the efficient management of costs and risk mitigation, an expanding pipeline of biologics, globalization within the biopharmaceutical industry, and the advent of flexible manufacturing solutions.

The market size of biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing is predicted to undergo swift expansion in the near future. The market is projected to reach a valuation of $33.99 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth during this forecast period can be credited to factors like an increase in outsourcing trends, development of biosimilars, quicker market accessibility prerequisites, global market extension, and a focus on niche services. The anticipated period also notes major emerging trends such as technological incorporation, extension of outsourcing beyond large molecules, adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, emphasis on quality and adherence, alongside the surge in biosimilars manufacturing.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Global Market Growth?

The surge in the need for personalized medicine is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Personalized medicine constitutes an individualized healthcare strategy that takes into consideration factors such as genetics, environment, and lifestyle of each patient in order to augment the efficiency and results of treatments. The escalation in the demand for personalized medicine is propelled by a range of factors, including developments in genomics, patient advocacy, and enhanced treatment effectiveness. Contract manufacturers are capable of developing bespoke production procedures intended to meet the distinct demands of personalized therapies, accommodating distinctive formulations and small quantities. For instance, in February 2024, as stated by the US-based non-profit organization, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the FDA gave approval to sixteen new personalized treatments for patients with uncommon diseases in 2023, as opposed to just six in the preceding year. Thus, the escalating demand for personalized medicine is driving the expansion of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market?

Major players in the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing include:

. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

. Lonza Group Ltd.

. Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

. Rentschler Biopharma SE

. Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

. AGC Biologics

. ProBioGen AG

. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Binex Co. Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market?

The rise of product innovations is a critical trend prevalent in the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing industry. To maintain their market dominance, key companies in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing field are inventing new products. For example, in February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US biotechnology research firm, teamed up with Elektrofi, a US biotechnology firm known for its advancements in drug formulation and delivery, to establish a tactical contract manufacturing collaboration to aid the commercial production of Elektrofi's revolutionary ultra-high concentration subcutaneous products. The pioneering microparticle technology of Elektrofi allows the administration of small-volume injections of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other significant large-molecule medications for human health. Elektrofi's platform empowers patients to self-administer medications at home, bypassing the challenges posed by the administration of biologic-based drugs in a hospital environment.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report?

The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Biologics, Monoclonal Antibodies (MABs), Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, Antisense, RNAi, And Molecular Therapy, Biosimilars

2) By Source: Mammalian, Non-mammalian

3) By Service: Process Development, Fill And Finish Operations, Analytical And QC studies, Packaging

4) By Application: Clinical, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Biologics: Enzymes, Hormones, Antibodies

2) By Monoclonal Antibodies (MABs): Human MABs, Chimeric MABs, Murine MABs

3) By Recombinant Proteins: Insulin, Growth Factors, Cytokines

4) By Vaccines: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines

5) By Antisense, RNAi, And Molecular Therapy: Antisense Oligonucleotides, RNA Interference Products, Gene Therapies

6) By Biosimilars: Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies, Biosimilar Insulin, Biosimilar Growth Hormones

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Industry?

In 2024, North America topped the list in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

