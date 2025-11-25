Primary School Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 8.6% Through 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Primary School Market?In recent years, the size of the primary school market has witnessed remarkable growth and it is projected to expand from $730.12 billion in 2024 to $787.23 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The significant growth observed in the historical timeframe is the result of factors such as population growth, governmental education policies, societal emphasis on education, trends in urbanization, and economic developments.

Strong expansion is anticipated in the primary school market over the forthcoming years. The market size is projected to balloon to $1093.91 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The propelling factors for growth in the forecast period include worldwide educational objectives, increased government spending in education, heightened societal understanding of the merits of education, the infusion of technology in education, and demographic transitions. Dominant trends expected during the forecast period encompass social and emotional learning (SEL), the education of global citizenship, blending learning models, groundbreaking assessments, parental engagement and communication, and an emphasis on mental health and general well-being.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Primary School Market?

The expansion of the primary school market is expected to be fueled by government initiatives and policies that support education. These initiatives aim to improve school accessibility, offer financial assistance, focus on teacher training, offer free educative programs, foster infrastructure development, incorporate technology, uphold inclusive education, carry out nutritional programs, maintain quality standards, and engage communities. These collective efforts cultivate a favorable environment for the enhancement and growth of the elementary education sector. For example, the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China reported in December 2023 that in 2022, the national education expenditure reached $868.31 billion (RMB 6.132,914 trillion), a growth of 5.97% from the preceding year. Thus, such governmental initiatives and programs contribute to the development of the primary school market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Primary School Market?

Major players in the Primary School include:

. Pearson plc

. Cengage Learning India Pvt. Ltd.

. Stride Inc.

. Blackboard Inc.

. Tata Class Edge

. D2L Corporation

. NextEducation India Pvt. Ltd.

. TAL Education Group

. Hailiang Education Group

. Bright Horizon

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Primary School Industry?

The rise in technology is emerging as a crucial trend in the market for primary education. Firms in the sector are prioritizing the creation of innovative technological solutions to bolster their status. A case in point is the collaboration between Tata Class Edge and the Furtados School of Music, both based in India, in May 2022, to deliver an optimal educational experience to schools through the integration of technology and music. Furtados School of Music has decided to expand the accessibility of this method of music instruction, leveraging the proficiency and assets of TATA Class Edge in the K-12 education sector.

What Segments Are Covered In The Primary School Market Report?

The primary school market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Public, Private, Online

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Fee Structure: Low-Income, Medium-Income, High-Income

Subsegments:

1) By Public: District Public Schools, Charter Schools, Magnet Schools

2) By Private: Religious Affiliated Schools, Independent Private Schools, International Schools

3) By Online: Fully Online Primary Schools, Hybrid Online-Offline Schools, Virtual Learning Academies

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Primary School Market?

In 2024, the primary school market was led by the Asia-Pacific region, which is predicted to record the highest rate of growth in the forthcoming years according to the report. The said report analyzes multiple regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

