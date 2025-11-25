Operations Advisory Market Forecasted To Achieve US $352.99 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Big Is The Operations Advisory Market In 2025?In recent times, there has been a consistent rise in the size of the operations advisory market. The projections are such that it is expected to inflate from $283.6 billion in 2024 to roughly $294.7 billion in 2025, which equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.9%. Factors such as the worldwide expansion of businesses, evolving market landscapes and rivalry, shifts in economic patterns, modifications in law and regulations, along with obstacles unique to different industries have all contributed towards the growth experienced in the historic period.

The size of the operations advisory market is projected to experience consistent expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $352.99 billion in the year 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to digital transition, sustainability, ESG adherence, resilience planning, improvement in supply chain, and strategic cost control. Key trends predicted during the forecast timeline involve improved remote work efficiencies, changes in regulatory adherence, enhanced supply chain, incorporation of AI and automation, as well as operations focused on customer satisfaction.

Download a free sample of the operations advisory market report:



What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Operations Advisory Market?

The expansion of the operations advisory market is being significantly fueled by the rising count of startups. In practical terms, startups are early-phase entrepreneurial ventures purposed to solve real-world issues. These startups often utilize operations advisory services to help establish a business framework that can handle company growth and adjust to a range of market conditions. As an illustration, the US Small Business Administration, an agency of the United States government, states that in 2022, there were 33.2 million startups in the USA, experiencing a growth of 700,000 compared to the preceding year, 2021. Consequently, the swelling number of startups is expected to stimulate the growth of the operations advisory market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Operations Advisory Industry?

Major players in the Operations Advisory include:

. Accenture plc

. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

. KPMG International Cooperative

. McKinsey & Company Inc.

. Boston Consulting Group Inc.

. Bain & Company Inc.

. AT Kearney Inc.

. Ernst & Young Ltd.

. PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

. Riveron LLC

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Operations Advisory Market In The Globe?

There's a growing trend in the operations advisory market towards the adoption of technological advancements. To gain an upper hand in the market, large corporations active in the field are incorporating technology with their operations advisory procedures. An illustration of this trend came in March 2023 when FTI Consulting, a U.S. based operations advisory services and management consulting firm, collaborated with NetDocuments, a provider of cloud-based management services for documents, emails, and records based in the U.S. They launched a technological platform aimed at giving their clients more accessible and cohesive native cloud-based solutions for key legal department functions like document and content management. The company guarantees holistic guidance through all phases of the legal operations process, ranging from assessment and recommendation to implementation and measurement, via its advising, services, and technology expertise.

What Segments Are Covered In The Operations Advisory Market Report?

The operations advisory market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Financial Advisory, Technology Advisory, Strategy Advisory, HR Advisory, Manufacturing

2) By Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

3) By Vertical: Aerospace And Defense, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance), Healthcare, IT (Information Technology) And Telecom, Construction And Mining, Automotive, Entertainment And Media, Chemicals And Materials, Consumer Goods, Durables, And Retail, Semiconductor And Electronics Manufacturing: Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Financial Advisory: Transaction Advisory, Risk Management, Restructuring And Turnaround, Compliance And Regulatory Advisory

2) By Technology Advisory: IT Strategy And Governance: Cybersecurity Advisory, Cloud Advisory, Digital Transformation

3) By Strategy Advisory: Business Model Innovation, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Strategy, Performance Improvement

4) By HR Advisory: Talent Management, Organizational Design, Change Management, Compensation And Benefits

5) By Manufacturing: Supply Chain Optimization, Lean Manufacturing, Quality Improvement, Automation And Industry 4.0 Solutions

View the full operations advisory market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Operations Advisory Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the strategy advisory market, with Western Europe coming in as the second largest region. The report on the operations advisory market included regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Operations Advisory Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Business Process As A Service Global Market Report 2025

/report/business-process-as-a-service-global-market-report

Strategy Advisory Global Market Report 2025

/report/strategy-advisory-global-market-report

Blockchain Technologies Global Market Report 2025

/report/blockchain-technologies-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "