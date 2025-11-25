Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FIFA Arab Cup Winner's Trophy To Tour Doha Festival City And Place Vendome

2025-11-25 05:11:00
The Peninsula

Football fans will have the opportunity to see the prestigious trophy ahead of the tournament as part of a trophy roadshow

Doha, Qatar: The FIFA Arab Cup Winner's Trophy will be on display at Doha Festival City and Place Vendôme Mall as part of a trophy roadshow led by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) ahead of the tournament.

The trophy will be on display at both venues on the following days and time:

- 26 November (Wednesday) | 2pm – 10pm

- 27 November (Thursday) | 2pm – 11pm

- 28 November (Friday) | 2pm – 11pm

- 29 November (Saturday) | 10am – 10pm

- 30 November (Sunday) | 2pm – 10pm

As part of the experience, fans can take photographs with the prestigious trophy and learn more about the upcoming tournament. Juha – the official tournament mascot – will also be making a special appearance at both venues from 27 – 30 November.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 is taking place from 1-18 December, with 16 teams competing for the coveted trophy. The tournament will be held across six stadiums that previously hosted matches during the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Peninsula

