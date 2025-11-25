Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Temporary Traffic Closure On Umm Al Houl Interchange

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary road closure of the exit of Umm Al Houl Interchange for traffic coming from Mesaieed Road and heading towards Hamad Port Road for all traffic.

The road closure will take effect from 12am on Thursday, November 27, 2025, until 5am of Sunday, November 30, 2025, to carry out maintenance works.

Throughout this period, Ashghal urged road users to adhere to speed limit, use all available diversion to reach their destinations.

