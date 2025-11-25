Totalenergies Completes Divestment Of Nigerian OML 118 Interest
The divestment forms part of TotalEnergies' portfolio optimization strategy in Nigeria, where the company has operated for more than 60 years. TotalEnergies employs over 1,800 people across multiple business segments in the country and produces around 209,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) as of 2024.
In addition to upstream operations, TotalEnergies runs a network of about 540 service stations in Nigeria and emphasizes socio-economic engagement with local communities.
