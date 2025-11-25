403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
VCCP Agencies Harvard, Good Relations And Teamspirit Merge
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Global network VCCP has merged three of its agencies to create a new PR and communications business, VCCP Roar.
The new business brings together consumer and corporate communications agency Good Relations, tech specialist Harvard, and financial services PR and marketing firm Teamspirit to create an integrated cross-sector business. The move marks the end of the individual brands in the UK.
VCCP Roar is headquartered in London, and the move creates a 150-person strong business with a combined revenue of approximately £22 million and a client portfolio including Formula One, PepsiCo, Weetabix, Scottish Widows, OPPO, and Getty Images.
Alongside its Technology, Consumer, Financial Services and Corporate practices, the agency has its own broadcast unit, Good Broadcast, which also becomes part of the new entity.
VCCP Roar will be headed up by CEP Stephanie Brimacombe and five 'co-founders' – Good Relations joint MDs Lawrence Collis and Jodie Simpson; Harvard MD Lorna Hughes, and Teamspirit MD Jo Preston and group MD Adam Smith.
PRovoke Media undersands VCCP gave the leadership team complete autonomy in shaping the new business, and there are no redunancies as a result of the merger.
Harvard – which was named as one of PRovoke Media's UK agencies of the ye ar for 2025 – has picked up a slew of major accounts this year, including Salesforce, Western Digital and Snaplogic, under the leadership of Hughes and former chairman Rachel Friend, who departed to join environmental specialist Greenhouse Communications in September.
Hughes told PRovoke Media:“Comms is transforming, the channels we use to influence audiences are converging, AI is changing the way we all work, and the need to deliver genuine business value to clients is stronger than ever.
“VCCP Roar has been set-up to deliver against those three shifts. We have a brilliant strategy team, award-winning creatives and production, and incredible account teams – all supported by VCCP Roar OS, which helps us plan, create, execute and measure our work to new levels. The three brands have done incredible work and I'm proud to have been part of that alongside so many others. VCCP Roar will build on those foundations and help our clients fly in an era full of so much opportunity.”
Hughes also said there was a "real buzz" among the combined team, which has already worked closely together on many clients and has just moved into new offices in London.
The intention of the merger is to“challenge the way influence is earned in an increasingly complex and AI-first world, for both consumer and B2B audiences”. Core to the offering is“human behavioural insight, a robust approach to science and data, and the thumb-stopping creativity needed to make clients stand apart.”
VCCP Roar is underpinned by its proprietary technology, VCCP Roar OS, which uses audience insight to inform creative and execution across PR, social and marketing, as well as and analysing the performance of its work.
Roar's clients will also get access to VCCP's integrated model, which encompasses data, AI, digital and experience design, retail experience, content production, behavioural science, loyalty and CRM.
Brimacombe said the move would“leverage the scale, creative capabilities, and challenger ethos of the wider global VCCP network”. She said:“VCCP Roar has been built with a singular ambition - to drive innovation in our industry, and unlock tangible commercial value for brands. There are more opportunities than ever to influence audiences yet 97% of content is unseen. It's a deluge of sameness and people have stopped paying attention.
“VCCP Roar is the antidote. Our approach unlocks unseen insights, from which we build incredible programmes that create value for our clients. Combine that with the best people in consumer, finance, tech and corporate comms, and we're a new kind of agency – one built for what comes next.”
Charles Vallance, VCCP chairman and a founding partner of the advertising firm in 2002, said "PR is in the ascendancy" and added: "Communications is undergoing a seismic change. As AI radically transforms digital consumption, brand discoverability is being rewritten. Third-party credibility and influential coverage will be more valuable than ever.
"VCCP Roar is built for this future: it will help brands not just survive, but thrive, by future-proofing their presence in this next normal. It's an incredibly exciting time for the industry, and VCCP Roar is the decisive answer to complexity.”
The new business brings together consumer and corporate communications agency Good Relations, tech specialist Harvard, and financial services PR and marketing firm Teamspirit to create an integrated cross-sector business. The move marks the end of the individual brands in the UK.
VCCP Roar is headquartered in London, and the move creates a 150-person strong business with a combined revenue of approximately £22 million and a client portfolio including Formula One, PepsiCo, Weetabix, Scottish Widows, OPPO, and Getty Images.
Alongside its Technology, Consumer, Financial Services and Corporate practices, the agency has its own broadcast unit, Good Broadcast, which also becomes part of the new entity.
VCCP Roar will be headed up by CEP Stephanie Brimacombe and five 'co-founders' – Good Relations joint MDs Lawrence Collis and Jodie Simpson; Harvard MD Lorna Hughes, and Teamspirit MD Jo Preston and group MD Adam Smith.
PRovoke Media undersands VCCP gave the leadership team complete autonomy in shaping the new business, and there are no redunancies as a result of the merger.
Harvard – which was named as one of PRovoke Media's UK agencies of the ye ar for 2025 – has picked up a slew of major accounts this year, including Salesforce, Western Digital and Snaplogic, under the leadership of Hughes and former chairman Rachel Friend, who departed to join environmental specialist Greenhouse Communications in September.
Hughes told PRovoke Media:“Comms is transforming, the channels we use to influence audiences are converging, AI is changing the way we all work, and the need to deliver genuine business value to clients is stronger than ever.
“VCCP Roar has been set-up to deliver against those three shifts. We have a brilliant strategy team, award-winning creatives and production, and incredible account teams – all supported by VCCP Roar OS, which helps us plan, create, execute and measure our work to new levels. The three brands have done incredible work and I'm proud to have been part of that alongside so many others. VCCP Roar will build on those foundations and help our clients fly in an era full of so much opportunity.”
Hughes also said there was a "real buzz" among the combined team, which has already worked closely together on many clients and has just moved into new offices in London.
The intention of the merger is to“challenge the way influence is earned in an increasingly complex and AI-first world, for both consumer and B2B audiences”. Core to the offering is“human behavioural insight, a robust approach to science and data, and the thumb-stopping creativity needed to make clients stand apart.”
VCCP Roar is underpinned by its proprietary technology, VCCP Roar OS, which uses audience insight to inform creative and execution across PR, social and marketing, as well as and analysing the performance of its work.
Roar's clients will also get access to VCCP's integrated model, which encompasses data, AI, digital and experience design, retail experience, content production, behavioural science, loyalty and CRM.
Brimacombe said the move would“leverage the scale, creative capabilities, and challenger ethos of the wider global VCCP network”. She said:“VCCP Roar has been built with a singular ambition - to drive innovation in our industry, and unlock tangible commercial value for brands. There are more opportunities than ever to influence audiences yet 97% of content is unseen. It's a deluge of sameness and people have stopped paying attention.
“VCCP Roar is the antidote. Our approach unlocks unseen insights, from which we build incredible programmes that create value for our clients. Combine that with the best people in consumer, finance, tech and corporate comms, and we're a new kind of agency – one built for what comes next.”
Charles Vallance, VCCP chairman and a founding partner of the advertising firm in 2002, said "PR is in the ascendancy" and added: "Communications is undergoing a seismic change. As AI radically transforms digital consumption, brand discoverability is being rewritten. Third-party credibility and influential coverage will be more valuable than ever.
"VCCP Roar is built for this future: it will help brands not just survive, but thrive, by future-proofing their presence in this next normal. It's an incredibly exciting time for the industry, and VCCP Roar is the decisive answer to complexity.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment