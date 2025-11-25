South-East Asia Has High IPV Rates Digital Violence On The Rise: WHO

The latest estimates on intimate partner violence (IPV) note that lifetime IPV prevalence in South-East Asia Region is 31.5%, one of the highest across all WHO regions.

Alarming Rise in Digital Violence

Digital violence--including cyberstalking, image-based abuse, trolling, doxing, and online harassment--is rising at an alarming pace. According to UN Women, between 16% and 58% of women and girls globally have experienced some form of online or technology-facilitated violence. Data from India, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia indicated a 168% increase in misogynistic online posts during COVID-19 lockdowns, and a recent survey by Inter-Parliamentary Union and UN Women found that 60% of women parliamentarians in Asia-Pacific have faced online gender-based violence, WHO SEARO noted in a statement.

Profound Health Consequences

Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia observed how the health and well-being consequences are profound: anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, post-traumatic stress, and impacts on sexual and reproductive health and well-being. It harms mental health and well-being, silences women's and girls' voices and deepens inequalities and inequities across our societies. These harms are real, measurable, preventable, and unacceptable.

A Call to Action: 16 Days of Activism

It is against this backdrop that this year, the world observes 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence with the theme "End Digital Violence against Women and Girls: Safe Spaces for All." It is a timely reminder that Violence online is also real violence, and that safety, respect, and dignity must extend everywhere including digital spaces.

Just as we work offline to improve the health and well-being of women and girls, so too must we ensure that online spaces are free of fear and harm.

WHO's Strategic Response

The statement noted that the WHO is committed to advancing gender equality both in, and through, health and well-being. WHO's 14th General Programme of Work identifies improving "health service coverage and financial protection to address inequity and gender inequalities" as one of the six strategic objectives for 2025-2028. In South-East Asia, the Regional Roadmap for Results and Resilience also enjoins us to reaffirm investments for women and girl.

The recently launched second edition of the WHO-led "RESPECT women - Preventing violence against women" framework provides a comprehensive roadmap for policymakers to assess and address the risk factors to prevent violence against women.

The 'NO VAW' Approach

To support these global and regional mandates, Boehme said that it must be ensured via NO VAW- where N - Normalize conversations on digital safety and wellbeing. Regularise discussing how online behavior affects mental health and gender equality; O - Own the responsibility within health systems, integrate digital safety into health policies, training, and reporting; V - Value voices of women and survivors, ensure that survivor experiences shape policies, guidance, and advocacy; A - Activate allies, especially men and boys, encourage positive digital citizenship and shared responsibility; W - Workplace and world as one safe space Champion safe, inclusive digital environments, starting with our own WHO platforms, emails, and communications.

"Health and wellbeing are both an entry point and an accelerator for gender equality. Our leadership, our voice, and our daily actions--online and offline--can help drive the transformation." Boehme said that as they mark the 16 Days of Activism, she invited everyone to join this movement.

"Together, we can help build a world where every woman and girl is safe, respected, valued and empowered--in every home, workplace, community, and digital space." (ANI)

