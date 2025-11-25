Israeli Envoy Hails Ram Mandir's Flag Hoisting As Civilizational Symbol

Reuven Azar, Israeli Ambassador to India, extended greetings on the Dhwajarohan ceremony in Ayodhya of the Ram Mandir and called it an important civilizational symbol. He also shared pictures from his visit to the temple during its construction. In a post on X on Tuesday, he said, "Congratulations India for the Ram Mandir Temple flag hoisting in Ayodhya today and for restoring such an important civilizational symbol. Here are some pictures of my visit while in construction last year." Congratulations India for the Ram Mandir Temple flag hoisting in Ayodhya today and for restoring such an important civilizational symbol. Here are some pictures of my visit while in construction last year. twitter/1q3SDV9zin - Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) November 25, 2025

PM Modi, RSS Chief Hoist Saffron Flag Atop Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the ceremony.

Symbolism of the 'Dharma Dhwaj'

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

The flag hoisting has coincided with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami.

Earlier today, PM Modi performed a pooja at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah. He was accompanied by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, and offered prayers at Mata Annapurna Mandir. He also offered prayers at the Saptmandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises, ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple.

PM Modi Calls Ceremony a 'Fulfilment of Civilisational Resolve'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India and the world are "Ram-may", as he described the installation of the Dharma Dhwaja atop the Ram Temple as a moment that heals "wounds of centuries" and marks the fulfilment of a civilisational resolve kept alive for 500 years. Elaborating on the symbolism of the flag, PM Modi noted that it reflects the rebirth of an ancient civilisation and embodies the ideals of Ram Rajya.

A Vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

Calling the hoisting of Dharma Dhwaja atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya "historic," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India must simultaneously draw strength from its heritage and free itself from "the slave mentality" to achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Soon after hoisting the saffron flag atop the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi invoked the values associated with Lord Ram to underline the vision of building a "confident" and "future-ready India".

While addressing the gathering at the 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony in Ayodhya, PM Modi said, "Ram is not a person, He is a value. If we want to make India developed by 2047, we have to awaken Ram within ourselves. What day can be better than today for this resolution?" He emphasised that "Lord Ram connects through emotion", reaffirming that devotion and cooperation form the core of Indian society.

Reflecting on India's development journey of the past decade, the Prime Minister said, "In the last 11 years, every section of society, women, Dalits, backward classes, extremely backward classes, tribals, the deprived, farmers, workers, and youth, has been placed at the centre of development." He said that by 2047, when the nation marks 100 years of Independence, the "goal of building a Viksit Bharat must be fully realised". He urged citizens to act with vision, keeping future decades and centuries in mind. (ANI)

