Bitcoin's Fragile Bounce Leaves Altcoins And Etfs Telling A Different Story
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin is trying to pull itself together after one of its ugliest weeks of the year, but the rebound looks more like a pause than a comeback.
After plunging to around $80,500 on Friday, the coin trades near $87,000–88,000 this morning, lifting total crypto market value back toward the $3 trillion mark.
Risk appetite has been helped by growing bets that the US Federal Reserve will cut rates in December, nudging investors back into speculative assets.
Under the surface, however, the damage is clear. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen roughly $3.5 billion in net redemptions this month, even as they recorded about $40 billion in trading volume last week.
BlackRock's IBIT alone handled more than half that flow and has also been a major source of outflows, suggesting that large, regulated players are lightening up rather than doubling down.
Derivatives data show that much of the recent move has been driven by liquidations and short covering, not fresh conviction buying.
Market-makers describe the current zone as one of consolidation after leverage was flushed out, with some desk managers warning that year-end book-cleaning could keep Bitcoin capped below the psychologically important $100,000 level. Sentiment indicators remain stuck in“extreme fear.”
Altcoins Bounce, but Bitcoin's Trend Still Looks Fragile
Altcoins are telling a more varied story. XRP is up close to 10 percent around 2.22 after new US spot ETFs from Franklin Templeton and Grayscale attracted an estimated $180 million in early inflows.
Ethereum trades near $2,900 with moderate gains, while Solana around $136 and Sui near $1.50 act as high-beta rebound plays.
At the speculative fringe, tokens such as Fartcoin still post double-digit daily moves, underscoring how casino-style trading remains alive even as blue-chip ETFs bleed.
Technically, Bitcoin's long-term uptrend is intact on weekly charts, but daily and four-hour indicators still show a firm downtrend with a short-term rising channel from $81,000 to the high-$80,000s.
Support around $80,000–82,000 and resistance at $90,000–91,000 now define the battlefield. For disciplined investors, the message is blunt: this looks like a fragile bounce inside a broader correction, not yet the start of a new, healthy leg higher.
