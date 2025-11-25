403
Mexico's Super Peso Holds Its Ground As Mexican Stocks Ride Global Risk Rally
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso and local equities entered the new week in lockstep with a global risk-on mood, but with a distinctly cautious undertone as inflation edges higher and investors demand continued policy discipline.
In early Tuesday trading, the dollar buys roughly 18.5 pesos after an overnight range hugging 18.5–18.53, leaving the currency virtually unchanged on the day.
The move comes with the Dollar Index hovering just above 100, well below its midsummer highs as markets price in a high probability of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December and cheer fresh gains on Wall Street's tech-heavy benchmarks.
At home, however, inflation is again complicating the picture. Data for the first half of November showed headline consumer prices accelerating to 3.61% year-on-year and core inflation at 4.32%, both slightly above expectations.
Banxico's latest minutes confirm a board that is open to one more 25-basis-point cut but unwilling to promise a full easing cycle while core prices remain sticky.
With public debt drifting toward the trillion-dollar mark and sovereign ratings barely above junk, traders know that any perception of fiscal looseness or political pressure on the central bank would quickly hit the peso.
Technically, USD/MXN still reflects that tension. On weekly charts the pair is in a gentle downtrend from earlier-year highs but now moves sideways around 18.5, with momentum indicators flattening.
The daily chart shows a tight 18.20–18.75 band, while the four-hour chart has spot pressing near the top of that range, hinting at short-term exhaustion rather than a fresh breakout.
Equities told a more upbeat story on Monday. The S&P/BMV IPC climbed about 1.0% to 62,522.61 points, with roughly 712 million shares changing hands and turnover above 40 billion pesos.
Standout winners included Industrias Peñoles, Grupo Carso, Grupo México, Genomma Lab and Banco del Bajío. On the downside, Orbia Advance, Cox Energy América, Consorcio Ara, Coca-Cola Femsa and Vesta lagged.
The index remains in a clear medium-term uptrend, and ETF flows into Mexico continue, but both the peso and the IPC now trade as daily referendums on whether policymakers keep favoring prudence over politically tempting, debt-financed growth.
