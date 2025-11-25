403
Radico Khaitan Honours Heritage and Tradition with the Debut of Rampur 1943 Virasat Single Malt
(MENAFN- Concept PR) New Delhi, November 24, 2025 – Radico Khaitan Limited, one of I’dia’s most respected and pioneering distillers, proudly announces the launch of Rampur 1943 Virasat Indian Single Malt. The brand literally carries forward the soul of Rampur Distillery, an institution with a legacy since 1943, where tradition and innovation come together to create whiskies of depth, warmth, and character.
Where Tradition Meets Modernity
Crafted at the foothills of the Himalayas, Rampur 1943 Virasat Indian Single Malt is made from carefully selected six-row Indian barley, known for its bold flavour and malty richness. Distilled in newly designed pot stills with intelligent refinements, the whisky retains ’ampur’s signature DNA while evolving a refined and contemporary identity.
The spirit is first matured in American Bourbon Barrels and then finished in Ruby Port Pipes, yielding layers of complexity shaped by Rampur’s dramatic North Indian climate, from °5°C summers t° 2°C winters, accelerating maturation and imparting unmatched depth.
Rampur 1943 Virasat matures in carefully selected casks that cradle the liquid as the Indian seasons weave their magic: the monsoons temper, the scorching summers deepen, and the crisp winters refine. Each passing year adds another dimension, enriching the whisky and honouring the legacy it represents.
A Journey Through Flavour and Heritage
Rampur 1943 Virasat Indian Single Malt opens with sweet vanilla, caramel, and toasted oak, followed by malty richness and tropical fruits, before culminating in red berries, stewed fruits, silky spice and lingering, elegant sweetness from its Ruby Port Pipe finish. The result is an elegant, full-bodied whisky that celebrates both nature and craftsmanship, a legacy distilled.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said: ““Rampur 1943 Virasat represents the timeless heritage of our distillery and the enduring passion that defines Indian whisky craftsmanship. It pays tribute to our journey since 1943, a story of authenticity, innovation, and excellence, while inviting whisky lovers to experience’India’s heritage in ev”ry sip.”
Reflecting on the craftsmanship behind the new launch, Mr. Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan, a“ded: “With Rampur 1943 Virasat, we wanted to make the artistry of Indian single malts accessible to a broader audience. Every element, from barley to barrel, reflects our commitment to quality and innovation. This whisky is shaped by the extrem’s of Rampur’s climate and the dedication ”f our people.”
Priced between 3,500 and 4,500 per bottle, this single malt will be first rolled out in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi before expanding nationwide. Rampur 1943 Virasat celebrates India’s rich distilling heritage while embodying a new era of artistry and craftsmanship from the house of Rampur.
