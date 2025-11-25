Hormone Therapy Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The Hormone Therapy Market Be By 2025?The size of the hormone therapy market has significantly increased in the preceding years. The market is predicted to expand from $19.7 billion in 2024 to $20.9 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The proliferation in the historic era has been fueled by progress in medical technology, revolution in women's health, enhanced consciousness and education, clinical studies and development, and changes in healthcare protocols.

Over the coming years, the hormone therapy market is predicted to experience significant expansion, with its value estimated to reach $27.83 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include the personalized medicine approach, changes in the demographics of the aging population, a shift in women's health practices, the emphasis on wellness and longevity, and regulatory adaptations. Furthermore, key trends for the forecasted period will include regulatory adjustments and guidelines, fluctuating lifestyles and stress levels, research, development, and an increase in awareness and education.

Download a free sample of the hormone therapy market report:



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Hormone Therapy Market Landscape?

The hormone therapy market is experiencing considerable growth due to an increase in hormone imbalance disorders. Hormone imbalance can be defined as a condition where the body overproduces or underproduces certain hormones. Some common disorders stemming from hormone imbalance are hypothyroidism, hypogonadism, and growth hormone deficiency, amongst others. Hormone therapies, like estrogen replacement, testosterone replacement, and insulin therapy, present viable treatment options for these hormone imbalance disorders. As per a study by London Medical Laboratory - a UK diagnostics and phlebotomy provider - in 2022, there was an anticipated increase of 19% in people with significant hormone imbalances compared to two years prior. As a result, the rise in cases of hormone imbalance disorders is propelling the growth in the hormone therapy market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Hormone Therapy Market?

Major players in the Hormone Therapy include:

. Abbott Laboratories

. Bayer AG

. Eli Lilly and Company

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

. Merck KGaA

. Mylan NV

. Novartis AG

. Novo Nordisk AS

. Pfizer Inc.

. Abbvie Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hormone Therapy Industry?

To improve patients' access and convenience to hormone therapy, leading companies in the hormone therapy market are prioritizing the creation of novel solutions like direct-to-consumer telehealth models. This specific model for hormone therapy is a method of healthcare delivery that lets patients receive hormone therapy services remotely, eliminating the requirement for in-person doctor consultations. For example, in September 2023, LifeMD, a telehealth company from the US, came into a partnership with ASCEND Therapeutics, another American pharmaceutical company. They launched a combined direct-to-consumer telehealth model for hormone therapy, with a focus on EstroGel (estradiol gel) to relieve menopausal signs. Through this partnership, the EstroGel website provides direct access to LifeMD's telehealth services, making it possible for consultations with qualified healthcare providers who can prescribe the needed medication and arrange its delivery to patients' homes. This initiative, by simplifying access and addressing issues such as excessive wait times, seeks to improve health outcomes for women needing menopause relief.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Hormone Therapy Market

The hormone therapy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Therapy: Estrogen Hormone Replacement, Growth Hormone Replacement, Thyroid Hormone Replacement, Testosterone Replacement

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

3) By Indication: Menopause, Hypothyroidism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Other Indications

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies And Stores, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Estrogen Hormone Replacement: Systemic Estrogen Therapy, Local Estrogen Therapy, Combination Estrogen-Progestin Therapy

2) By Growth Hormone Replacement: Recombinant Growth Hormones, Synthetic Growth Hormones

3) By Thyroid Hormone Replacement: Levothyroxine, Liothyronine, Natural Desiccated Thyroid

4) By Testosterone Replacement: Injectable Testosterone, Transdermal Testosterone, Oral Testosterone, Pellets

View the full hormone therapy market report:



Hormone Therapy Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the hormone therapy market. Its growth is projected to continue. The market report covers a variety of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hormone Therapy Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cells Therapy Global Market Report 2025

report/cells-therapy-global-market-report

Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

report/cell-culture-consumables-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cell Based Assays Global Market Report 2025

report/cell-based-assays-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "