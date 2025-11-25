Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025: Market To Grow By 13.6% To Reach $1.18 Billion This Year - Investment Opportunity Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Kenyan BNPL market, poised for continued growth, presents opportunities across various sectors, driven by increasing consumer adoption and a diverse range of sales channels. Key opportunities lie in segmenting by business models, understanding consumer behavior, and leveraging both offline and online distribution models.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The BNPL payment market in Kenya is expected to grow by 13.6% on annual basis to reach US$1.18 billion in 2025.

The BNPL market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 23.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 1.03 billion to approximately USD 1.86 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in Kenya, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Reasons to Buy



Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Navigate through future direction of the Buy Now Pay Later industry market by understanding strategic initiatives taken by key players to gain market share and innovation.

In-depth Understanding of BNPL Market Dynamics in Kenya: Understand emerging opportunities and future direction of the BNPL market, key drivers, and trends. Benefit from a detailed market segmentation with 75+ KPIs.

Value and Volume KPIs for Accurate Understanding: Value and volume key performance indicators (KPIs) help in developing an accurate understanding of market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: Get a snapshot of competitive landscape in BNPL sector with key players and market share in Kenya. Formulate your strategy by gaining insights into the current structure of the market.

Develop Strategies to Gain Market Share: Create and fine tune your targeting strategy in the BNPL sector, identify growth categories and target specific segments across the value chain; evaluate important trends and risks unique to your market. Deeper Understanding of Consumer Behaviour: Increase ROI by understanding how consumer attitudes and behaviours are evolving. Get a detailed view on retail spending dynamics across consumer segments.

Scope

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players



Lipa Later

M-Kopa

Tala

Branch

Jumba

PayLater

Kiva Equity Bank

Kenya BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis



Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics



Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Kenya BNPL by Purpose



Convenience - Short Term Loans Credit - Long Term Loans

Kenya BNPL by Business Model



Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers) Three-Party BNPL Offering

Kenya BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem



Open Loop System Closed Loop System

Kenya BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis



Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers Marketplaces

Kenya BNPL Analysis by Channel



Online Channel POS Channel

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale Monthly Expense Segments

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900