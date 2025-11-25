CYPFER Weighs In On AI Governance At The United Nations Global Dialogue

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MIAMI / TORONTO / LONDON / NETHERLANDS / DUBAI / MEXICO / CAYMAN ISLANDS – On the eve of the United Nations General Assembly week, CYPFER, a global leader in digital forensics and cyber crisis response, has joined a transformative initiative launched at the United Nations - the Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance.

Held in New York and organized by the UN, this high-level multi-stakeholder meeting convened world leaders, policy makers, and innovators to address the accelerating impact of AI on societies, economies, and governance. The forum provided a global platform to discuss the creation of safe, secure and trustworthy AI systems while promoting responsible innovation and inclusive access.

As a committed advocate for digital resilience, CYPFER is now actively contributing to global AI governance efforts by participating in roundtables, symposiums, and forums through the remainder of 2025 and into 2026. These events are focused on AI's implications for governance infrastructure, big data protection, and the growing cyber vulnerabilities affecting enterprise, state, and government ecosystems.

“The conversation around AI can no longer be isolated to innovation alone,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER.“It must now include risk management, cyber readiness, and the ethical responsibility to protect the world's most vulnerable data systems. This global dialogue is a pivotal step forward.”

The United Nations emphasized that every country, regardless of size or economic power, will now have a seat at the table. With the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and the launch of the Global Digital Compact, the aim is to ensure AI governance reflects diversity, equity, and global coordination.

CYPFER's involvement is not just symbolic; it is functional. By bringing real-time insights and field intelligence from their global cyber crisis response work, the company is helping to inform policies that will define AI governance in the years ahead.

This announcement comes at a time when heads of state, royalty, and ambassadors gather in New York to discuss the world's most pressing challenges. For CYPFER, contributing to this global dialogue is both an opportunity and an obligation - to lead with insight, to educate with purpose, and to act with urgency.

