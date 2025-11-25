Why Bilingual Schools Are Few And Far Between In Multilingual Switzerland

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland is often seen as a model country holding together well despite having four national languages. Yet bilingual education in public schools is more the exception than the rule. This is illustrative of the kind of multilingualism that exists in Switzerland. This content was published on November 25, 2025 - 09:00 7 minutes

After studying German and Scandinavian studies in Zurich and Oslo, I graduated from the MAZ School of Journalism and worked as a journalist for different Swiss dailies and as a freelance writer covering a wide range of topics. I have been with SWI swissinfo since 2023.



More from this aut German Departm



Deutsch de Die Schweiz ist mehrsprachig, aber zweisprachiger Unterricht ist selten Original Read more: Die Schweiz ist mehrsprachig, aber zweisprachiger Unterricht ist s

Français fr Pourquoi, dans la Suisse multilingue, l'enseignement bilingue n'est pas la norme Read more: Pourquoi, dans la Suisse multilingue, l'enseignement bilingue n'est pas la

Italiano it Perché nella Svizzera plurilingue l'insegnamento bilingue non è lo standard Read more: Perché nella Svizzera plurilingue l'insegnamento bilingue non è lo sta

Português pt Bilinguismo avança na Suíça francófona e recua na alemã Read more: Bilinguismo avança na Suíça francófona e recua na a

العربية ar في سويسرا متعددة اللغات... التعليم ثنائي اللغة ليس القاعدة Read more: في سويسرا متعددة اللغات... التعليم ثنائي اللغة ليس ال 中文 zh 瑞士有四种官方语言,学校却不双语教学? Read more: 瑞士有四种官方语言,学校却不

The current school year is due to be the last one for bilingual primary-school education in Bern. The so-called Classes bilingues (Bilingual classes, or ClaBi), where German and French are taught on an equal footing starting in kindergarten, were launched in 2019 as part of a trial. Over the last six years, the programme sparked huge interestExternal link from families in the federal capital city.

But local authorities have decided to discontinue these public-school classes from summer 2026. As a result, some 90 children will be transferred to mainstream schools, and ten teachers will be laid off.

In shuttering the programme, the city's public education department claimedExternal link the German-Swiss and French-Swiss school curricula were incompatible and that there was a shortage of school space and specialised staff.

The decision to close the classes is“a catastrophe”, says Virginie Borel, who heads the Forum for Bilingualism in the bilingual city of Biel/Bienne. She concedes, however, that running the bilingual classes was a challenge, as“everything had to be set up from scratch”.

Despite the difficulties, however, over the past six years the bilingual classes have been a beacon of hope, and the advantages now clearly outweigh the disadvantages, says Borel.“In a bilingual school, the students discover another culture in addition to their mother tongue,” she says,“and this makes them more open and tolerant.”

Just how multilingual is Switzerland?

Switzerland is known abroad as a nation with several national languages.“This gives people the impression that the Swiss are multilingual and that bilingual schools are an established model,” says the Bern teachers' college, PhBern.

More More Culture What language is spoken in Switzerland?

This content was published on Jul 20, 2022 Switzerland has four national languages: French, German, Italian and Romansh. English is often used to bridge the divides.

Read more: What language is spoken in Switzer