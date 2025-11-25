Merry Giftmas At Hong Kong International Airport: BEAUTY&YOU Unwraps The Ultimate Christmas Beauty Shopping Experience Discover Hong Kong's Widest Range Of Festive Gift Sets And Asia's Premium Perfumes + Limited-Time Winter Deals Up To 60% Off

DIPTYQUE Set of 5 eaux de parfum –



Pre-composed (Holiday Limited Edition)



Suggested Retail Price: HK$1,160

Winter Romance: Iconic Scents with Class



Immerse yourself in Diptyque's festive tale, set in an enchanting Parisian bookstore where the storybook pages intertwine on a gold-glittered box, revealing Archibald the Cat, the dreamy bookshop, and its magical golden pinecone.



Discover five iconic eaux de parfum in miniature size: the soft skin musk of Fleur de Peau, Eau Rose's crisp rose, Do Son's elegant tuberose, Orphéon's vintage woody notes, and Philosykos's fresh fig.



Whether it's for a loved one, bestie, or your own collection, this set brings a touch of artistic flair and romance to your Christmas celebrations.



CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ



Luminizing Face Enhancer 110



(Holiday Limited-Edition)



Suggested Retail Price: HK$800

The Perfect Gift: Holiday Gatherings Essential



Drawing inspiration from the brilliance of the precious opal, this exquisitely embossed powder compact is the season's most beautiful accessory. One gentle sweep is enough to deliver a captivating 360-degree radiance that flatters the beauty of every facial expression from every angle – ideal for elevating your look at Christmas parties or New Year's celebrations.



Matched with its holiday-limited packaging, this compact is draped in luxury both inside and out. An excellent choice for impeccable makeup.



NARS Ethereal Aura Blush Palette - Lightspeed



Suggested Retail Price: HK$520

Treat Yourself: 6 Versatile Shades for Every Holiday Look



This limited-edition "Lightspeed" blush palette offers six awe-inspiring shades. From soft lilac to peachy glow, the matte and shimmer finishes will help you build and blend for a multi-dimensional rush of colour.



Its futuristic packaging and festive dazzle make the palette great for both everyday use and holiday parties, keeping you radiant all through the season.



BENEFIT Holiday 2025 Limited Edition Benetint & Lip Oil Set



Suggested Retail Price: HK$310

Cute and Practical: A Playful Holiday Gift



This 3-piece set puts the Benetint Rose-tinted Lip & Cheek Stain together with a limited-edition Beneglaze Rose-tinted Lip Shine, complete with a fluffy pink dice-shaped beauty bag. Whether it's glossy lips or natural, rosy cheeks, this fun gift is guaranteed to raise a smile while completing your holiday look.



CHANEL Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Intense Purse Spray Limited Edition 3 X 7ml (Holiday Limited Edition)



Suggested Retail Price: HK$1,815

On-The-Go Elegance: A Fashion Must-Have



To make your Christmas extra special, CHANEL presents an irresistible way to wear fragrance. The COCO MADEMOISELLE Eau de Parfum Intense purse spray transforms into a double-strap wrist accessory, crafted with a string of pearls and a golden chain. The unique design allows for use whenever the mood strikes – perfect for touching up your scent throughout the day.



BVLGARI Eau Parfumee Au The Vert (Holiday Limited Edition)



Suggested Retail Price: HK$1,160

Fresh and Refined: Capturing the Essence of the Holidays



Let holiday cheer spread with refreshing tea scents! This limited gift set features a 75ml eau de toilette, body lotion, and shower gel in an elegant green packaging with golden details.



The bright citrus top notes merge with the warmth of a woody base, wrapping you up like a winter sunrise from day to night. It's a truly thoughtful gift for friends or family who appreciate the finer things.



JURLIQUE Hand Care Heroes Gift Set



Suggested Retail Price: HK$676

Natural Nourishment: A Winter Essential



Cold winter days call for deep hydration. Harnessing the power of natural botanicals, this delightful gift set offers four beloved formulas – rose, lavender, citrus, and aloe vera – each enriched with active ingredients from Australian farms and argan oil for deep, non-greasy moisture.



Whether you want to spoil a hardworking colleague, a deserving mum, or friends who deserve a little winter warmth, this set, wrapped in festive packaging with soft floral motifs, will convey all your heartfelt wishes this winter.



JO MALONE LONDON Advent Calendar (Holiday Limited Edition)



Suggested Retail Price: HK$4,110





25 Days of Lush Surprises: The Ultimate Holiday Gift



Countdown to the big Christmas day with this golden gift box. This luxurious advent calendar combines classic checkered patterns with gilded accents, with a delightful treat sitting behind each drawer. From timeless colognes and mini scented candles to bath and body essentials, it's a daily dose of British fragrance artistry.



A luxurious gift that never fails to impress, it's an ideal gift for important clients, a cherished loved one, or even as a well-deserved treat for yourself.



MARC JACOBS Daisy Eau de Toilette for Women Trio Gift Set



(Holiday Limited Edition)



Suggested Retail Price: HK$1,065

Timeless Blooms with Feminine Charm



Let the iconic daisy flourish this Christmas! This trio gift set showcases the brand's signature daisy bottles in limited-edition gold packaging, featuring a 100ml eau de toilette, a 75ml body lotion, and a 10ml travel spray for fresh floral notes wherever you go.



Its playful blackberry top notes, balanced with warm musk base, add a sweet note to the festivities – perfect for workplace newbies and fashion-savvy friends.



TIFFANY & CO. Rose Gold Women's Gift Set (Holiday Limited Edition)



Suggested Retail Price: HK$1,360

Dreamy Holiday Elegance



Indulge in festive opulence with Tiffany's signature rose gold. This year's gift set marks the holidays with the brand's classic blue packaging and shimmering accents, featuring a 75ml eau de parfum, 100ml body lotion, and 5ml portable fragrance.



The scent opens with a fruity blackcurrant, blooms into a unique blue rose at its heart, and closes with warm musk, capturing the joyous season into a bottle. Best suited for those who seek the refined things in life.

